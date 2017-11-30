TODAY'S PAPER
Hofstra vs. Molloy

Hofstra beat Molloy, 107-72, in an NCAA men's basketball game on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, at the Mack Sports Complex.

Hofstra Pride guard Jalen Ray (20) guards Molloy's
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

Hofstra Pride guard Jalen Ray (20) guards Molloy's Steven Torre during the second half at the Mack Sports Complex on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017.

Hofstra Pride forward Matija Radovic (1) pushes the
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

Hofstra Pride forward Matija Radovic (1) pushes the ball upcourt on Molloy's Curtis Jenkins during the second half at the Mack Sports Complex on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017.

Hofstra Pride guard Eli Pemberton (5) trie to
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

Hofstra Pride guard Eli Pemberton (5) trie to steal the ball from Molloy's Curtis Jenkins during the second half at the Mack Sports Complex on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017.

Hofstra Pride guard Connor Klementowicz (23) advances the
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

Hofstra Pride guard Connor Klementowicz (23) advances the ball upcourt during the second half against the Molloy Lions at the Mack Sports Complex on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017.

Hofstra Pride guard Kenny Wormley (2) drives to
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

Hofstra Pride guard Kenny Wormley (2) drives to the hoop during the second half against the Molloy Lions at the Mack Sports Complex on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017.

Hofstra Pride guard Kenny Wormley (2) works on
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

Hofstra Pride guard Kenny Wormley (2) works on Molloy's Nolan Kelly during the first half at the Mack Sports Complex on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017.

Hofstra Pride guard Kenny Wormley (2) guards Molloy's
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

Hofstra Pride guard Kenny Wormley (2) guards Molloy's Nick Corbett during the second half at the Mack Sports Complex on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017.

Hofstra Pride guard Kenny Wormley (2) goes to
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

Hofstra Pride guard Kenny Wormley (2) goes to the hoop past Molloy's Nolan Kelly during the second half at the Mack Sports Complex on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017.

Hofstra Pride guard Eli Pemberton looks upcourt past
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

Hofstra Pride guard Eli Pemberton looks upcourt past Molloy's Nick Corbett during the first half at the Mack Sports Complex on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017.

Hofstra Pride guard Justin Wright-Foreman (3) puts his
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

Hofstra Pride guard Justin Wright-Foreman (3) puts his shoulder into Molloy's Nick Corbett during the first half at the Mack Sports Complex on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017.

Hofstra Pride head coach Joe Mihalich looks on
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

Hofstra Pride head coach Joe Mihalich looks on during the second half against the Molloy Lions at the Mack Sports Complex on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017.

Molloy's Steven Torre drives past Hofstra Pride guard
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

Molloy's Steven Torre drives past Hofstra Pride guard Justin Wright-Foreman (3) during the first half at the Mack Sports Complex on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017.

Hofstra Pride guard Eli Pemberton (5) tries to
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

Hofstra Pride guard Eli Pemberton (5) tries to get past Molloy's Curtis Jenkins during the second half at the Mack Sports Complex on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017.

Molloy's Nick Corbett is guarded by Hofstra Pride
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

Molloy's Nick Corbett is guarded by Hofstra Pride guard Eli Pemberton (5) during the first half at the Mack Sports Complex on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017.

Hofstra Pride guard Desure Buie (4) is guarded
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

Hofstra Pride guard Desure Buie (4) is guarded by Molloy's Chris O'Reilly during the first half at the Mack Sports Complex on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017.

Hofstra Pride guard Kenny Wormley (2) drives on
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

Hofstra Pride guard Kenny Wormley (2) drives on Molloy's Nolan Kelly during the second half at the Mack Sports Complex on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017.

Hofstra Pride guard Kenny Wormley (2) passes on
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

Hofstra Pride guard Kenny Wormley (2) passes on Molloy's Chris O'Reilly during the second half at the Mack Sports Complex on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017.

Hofstra Pride forward Hunter Sabety (33) dunks during
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

Hofstra Pride forward Hunter Sabety (33) dunks during the second half against the Molloy Lions at the Mack Sports Complex on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017.

Hofstra Pride forward Joel Angus III (12) puts
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

Hofstra Pride forward Joel Angus III (12) puts up a shot during the first half against the Molloy Lions at the Mack Sports Complex on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017.

Hofstra Pride forward Hunter Sabety guards Molloy's Justin
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

Hofstra Pride forward Hunter Sabety guards Molloy's Justin Caldwell during the second half at the Mack Sports Complex on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017.

Molloy's Steven Torre runs the offense on during
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

Molloy's Steven Torre runs the offense on during the second half against the Hofstra Pride at the Mack Sports Complex on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017.

Hofstra Pride forward Rokas Gustys (11) works on
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

Hofstra Pride forward Rokas Gustys (11) works on Molloy's Justin Caldwell during the first half at the Mack Sports Complex on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017.

Hofstra Pride forward Matija Radovic (1) and Molloy's
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

Hofstra Pride forward Matija Radovic (1) and Molloy's Josh Dennis go for a loose ball during the second half at the Mack Sports Complex on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017.

Hofstra Pride guard Kenny Wormley (2) drives past
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

Hofstra Pride guard Kenny Wormley (2) drives past Molloy's Nolan Kelly during the second half at the Mack Sports Complex on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017.

Molloy's Curtis Jenkins splits Hofstra Pride forward Matija
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

Molloy's Curtis Jenkins splits Hofstra Pride forward Matija Radovic (1) and guard Justin Wright-Foreman (3) on his way to the basket during the first half at the Mack Sports Complex on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017.

Hofstra Pride guard Connor Klementowicz (23) puts up
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

Hofstra Pride guard Connor Klementowicz (23) puts up a three pointer during the second half against the Molloy Lions at the Mack Sports Complex on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017.

