TODAY'S PAPER
79° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
79° Good Afternoon
SportsCollegeHofstra

Hofstra men's basketball schedule includes home game vs. Stony Brook on Dec. 10

Hofstra head coach Joe Mihalich looks on during

Hofstra head coach Joe Mihalich looks on during the second half of a men's basketball game against Rosemont at the Mack Sports Complex on Dec. 22, 2018. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Mike Rose michael.rose@newsday.com
Print

Hofstra will renew its Long Island rivalry in men's basketball with Stony Brook on Dec. 10, the school announced on Wednesday.

The game against Stony Brook, which will be played at the Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex, highlights the 13-game non-conference schedule for the 2019-20 season.

Hofstra, which went 27-8 last season, also will host four other non-conference games. Hofstra opens its season on Nov. 6 against San Jose State, followed by Monmouth on Nov. 9, the first-ever meeting against New York Tech on Nov. 15 and Manhattan on Dec. 22.

The other highlight of the non-conference schedule is a three-game road trip to California. Hofstra will play at UCLA on Nov. 21, at Cal State Fullerton on Nov. 24 and at San Diego on Nov. 27.

Other non-conference road games include Bucknell on Nov. 13, a trip to Boca Raton, Florida, on Dec. 1-2, St. Bonaventure on Dec. 7 and Princeton on Dec. 19.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Giants quarterback Eli Manning throws during minicamp at Eli knows his 16th season with Giants could be his last
Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams during minicamp on Gase downplays rookie Williams not being signed yet
Gary Sanchez of the Yankees strikes out during Yankees place Gary Sanchez on IL with groin strain
Mets broadcaster and former player Ron Darling looks Ron Darling feels 'fantastic' since return to booth
7/23/19: Didi Gregorius and Aaron Hicks give the Yankees rally for 14-12 win over Twins
Blue Jays pitcher Marcus Stroman deliers against the Stroman start on deadline radars
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search