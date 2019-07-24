Hofstra will renew its Long Island rivalry in men's basketball with Stony Brook on Dec. 10, the school announced on Wednesday.

The game against Stony Brook, which will be played at the Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex, highlights the 13-game non-conference schedule for the 2019-20 season.

Hofstra, which went 27-8 last season, also will host four other non-conference games. Hofstra opens its season on Nov. 6 against San Jose State, followed by Monmouth on Nov. 9, the first-ever meeting against New York Tech on Nov. 15 and Manhattan on Dec. 22.

The other highlight of the non-conference schedule is a three-game road trip to California. Hofstra will play at UCLA on Nov. 21, at Cal State Fullerton on Nov. 24 and at San Diego on Nov. 27.

Other non-conference road games include Bucknell on Nov. 13, a trip to Boca Raton, Florida, on Dec. 1-2, St. Bonaventure on Dec. 7 and Princeton on Dec. 19.