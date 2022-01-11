TODAY'S PAPER
Aaron Estrada's 24 points not enough in Hofstra's loss to Towson

Hofstra Pride guard Aaron Estrada during a game

Hofstra Pride guard Aaron Estrada during a game against the Molloy Lions at Hofstra on Nov. 24. Credit: Lee S. Weissman/Lee S. Weissman

By The Associated Press
TOWSON, Md. — Jason Gibson had a career-high 26 points as Towson topped Hofstra 78-66 on Tuesday night.

Gibson shot 8 for 12 from 3-point range.

Nicolas Timberlake had 12 points for Towson (11-5, 2-1 Colonial Athletic Association). Cam Holden added 11 points and 10 rebounds, and Juwan Gray had eight rebounds.

Towson posted a season-high 20 assists.

Aaron Estrada tied a career high with 24 points for the Pride (9-7, 1-2). Omar Silverio added 14 points and six rebounds, and Abayomi Iyiola had 12 points and seven rebounds.

