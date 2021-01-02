Hofstra acting men’s basketball coach Mike Farrelly looked at the boxscore after the Pride’s Colonial Athletic Association opener against William & Mary, and didn’t like certain numbers.

He wasn’t happy with the fact that the Pride shot 2 of 18 (11 percent) on three-pointers, 11 of 19 (58 percent) from the foul line, or allowed 15 offensive rebounds.

But the only numbers that truly count for the defending CAA champ Hofstra is the final score — a 61-56 home win on Saturday. Oh, and don’t forget about the Pride’s CAA record, right, coach?

"It’s 1-0 — however you get it — be excited," he said. "To get to 1-0 in the conference? Ugly? Pretty? A million points? Sixty-one points? That doesn’t matter."

The Pride defense — utilizing an aggressive 2-3 zone — limited William & Mary to 20-for-62 (32 percent) shooting. Hofstra entered the game tied for third in the CAA in field-goal percentage defense (43.6). The Pride is 33-1 the last seven-plus seasons when holding an opponent below 60 points, and has won 29 straight games.

Hofstra (5-3, 1-0) was either tied or led — it only trailed for 2 minutes, 15 seconds total. Still, William & Mary down by as many as 14 points, climbed within 57-54 after Miguel Ayesa drilled a three-pointer with 55.6 seconds remaining.

A free throw from Isaac Kante gave Hofstra a four-point lead, and Tareq Coburn (13 points) made a key steal on William & Mary's next possession, was fouled, and made 1 of 2 free throws as Hofstra led 59-54 with 15.5 seconds left.

After a layup by Luke Loewe, who carried William & Mary (2-4, 0-1) with 27 points, cut the advantage to 59-56 with 8.9 seconds to go, the Pride would make two free throws on two separate trips to the foul line to grind out a victory. Caleb Burgess added 9 points, 7 assists and 7 rebounds for Hofstra.

"It wasn’t a pretty win like coach said to us [after the game]," said Kante, who had 15 points and 14 rebounds. "But we’re going to give the best version of ourselves [Sunday].

In the brave new world of college basketball during a pandemic, the two teams will play for the second time in two days at Hofstra (2 p.m. Sunday) as part of the CAA’s policy to limit teams’ travel.