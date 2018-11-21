Justin Wright-Foreman and Kyle Allman Jr. double-teamed in Queens as high-school seniors to claim a PSAL borough title in 2015.

The gifted two-guards were on a court together again in Hempstead Wednesday night, only this time they were college seniors, each trying to help construct a victory for teams from different coasts.

Wright-Foreman and Hofstra hosted Allman and Cal State Fullerton at Mack Sports Complex in the first-ever meeting between the schools.

The two close friends and teammates for the High School for Construction Trades, Engineering and Architecture put on a scoring show to remember. Allman nailed eight threes on the way to scoring 38 points. But Wright-Foreman enjoyed the reunion game more, pouring in 37 to help power the Pride to an 80-71 win over the Titans, an NCAA Tournament team last season.

Wright-Foreman, the 6-2 Queens native, and Allman, the 6-4 Brooklyn native, played just the one season together in high school after Allman transferred from St. John’s Prep. Wright-Foreman averaged 23.8 points and 4.5 rebounds and Allman averaged 20 and seven rebounds.

Both stood out last season, Wright-Foreman as the nation’s fifth-leading scorer at 24.4 points per game and the CAA Player of the Year and Allman averaged 19.5 points as an All-Big West first-teamer and conference tournament MVP. The Titans lost to Purdue in their NCAA opener.

Wright-Foreman and the Pride played well in this game from the start. Wright-Foreman slashed through the lane for a layup to trigger a 9-3 run that gave Hofstra (3-2) a 21-15 lead. Wright-Foreman had seven of the nine points and 14 of the 21 at that point.

Cal-State Fullerton (2-4) quickly cut it to one, but Eli Pemberton (20 points) scored six in an 8-0 burst to open up a 29-20.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The lead was eight with 1:33 left in the half, but then Wright-Foreman kept up his habit of taking the ball for a drive toward the basket. He scored all six points in a 6-2 closing burst. That gave him 24 points and gave the Pride a 41-29 lead at the break.

The lead quickly swelled to 16. Desure Buie opened the second half with a steal and a layup and then fed Stafford Trueheart for a layup, and it was 45-29. Wright-Foreman drove for two, then drove past Allman, got fouled and made the two shots, making it a 19-point cushion at 55-36 with 13:59 left.

Allman, who tied the arena scoring record for an opponent, tried to shoot the Titans back into the general vicinity, scoring 13, highlighted by three three-pointers, in an 18-9 burst that cut it to 64-54. But they could only cut it to nine in the final minute. Wright-Foreman scored seven in the last seven minutes and finished two shy of his career high.