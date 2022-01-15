Hofstra and Delaware were engaged in a basketball game with wild mood swings Saturday, long runs in one direction and then the other on the Mack Sports Complex court.

But in the end, the Pride ruled offensively and they ruled defensively when it mattered the most against the team picked to rule the Colonial Athletic Association.

Aaron Estrada scored 20 of his career-high 30 points after halftime, Jalen Ray delivered five threes and 23 points and Omar Silverio contributed four threes and 15 points in Hofstra’s 82-77 win.

"Delaware is a good team, but that just proves to these guys that they can play with anybody," coach Speedy Claxton said. "When we come out and play with the right energy and effort, we’re a really good team, a dangerous team."

The Pride (10-7, 2-2) had showed that away from home against three teams that were ranked in the top 25, stunning Arkansas and coming close versus Houston and Maryland.

"We’re not where we want to be, but we’re getting there," said Claxton, who was minus leading scorer Zach Cooks for the third straight game with an ankle problem. "Hopefully, come March, we’ll reach where we need to be … Overall, we have to get healthy. We have yet to have a complete team."

Ray came off the bench for the first time this season after scoring just seven in Tuesday’s loss at Towson. Claxton said he wanted to "kick-start him."

The grad guard shot 7-for-10 — 5-for-7 on threes. Ray hit a large one from the right corner, giving Hofstra a 75-70 lead with 2:03 left.

Delaware (11-6, 2-2) — which was paced by Dylan Painter and Andrew Carr with 15 points apiece — didn’t get closer than three from there. Estrada (four) and Darlinstone Dubar (three) combined for seven free throws in the final 1:25.

The Pride also forced 12 second-half turnovers and 19 overall.

"We’ve been preaching that from Day 1: Defense wins championships," Claxton said.

Now for the mood swings.

Hofstra jumped out to an 11-1 lead. Delaware followed with a 9-0 run. Hofstra followed with a 12-3 run, featuring three threes by Ray. Delaware followed with a 27-7 run to go from down 26-15 with 6:59 left in the first half to up 42-33 with 2:13 gone in the second half.

Wow, did the Pride respond.

Try a 25-2 run for a 58-44 advantage. Estrada, a junior guard who previously played at Saint Peter’s and Oregon, led with eight points.

"Coach Speedy gives me a lot of freedom on the offensive end," Estrada said. "So I just feel like that gives me a lot of confidence to do what I do."

The Blue Hens countered with a 19-6 run, cutting it to 68-67. But the Pride hung on.

As Delaware coach Martin Ingelsby said, "They put a lot of pressure on you for 40 minutes with their offensive prowess."