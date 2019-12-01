TODAY'S PAPER
39° Good Evening
SEARCH
39° Good Evening
SportsCollegeHofstra

Desure Buie leads balanced Hofstra past Holy Cross

Hofstra Pride guard Desure Buie looks to set

Hofstra Pride guard Desure Buie looks to set up a play on Nov. 9. Credit: Lee S. Weissman/Lee S. Weissman

By The Associated Press
Print

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Desure Buie made all nine of his free throw attempts and scored 21 points and Hofstra beat Holy Cross 91-69 on Sunday in a Boca Raton Beach Classic game.

Eli Pemberton and Jalen Ray each scored 16 and Tareq Coburn and Isaac Kiante each scored 12 for the Pride (5-3).

Hofstra never trailed.

Joe Pridgen and Marlon Hargis led Holy Cross (0-7) with 16 points apiece, Austin Butler scored 13 and Blake Verbeek 10.

Despite a 29-of-54 (53.7%) shooting effort, the Crusaders committed 24 turnovers and 24 personal fouls.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Janoris Jenkins of the Giants looks on against Giants Q&A: Jenkins frustrated by Giants' schemes
Jets quarterback Sam Darnold is sacked by Bengals Jets revert to early form, fall to previously winless Bengals
Daniel Jones of the Giants looks on during Tough day for Jones, but he remains positive
Jets quarterback Sam Darnold is sacked by Bengals Best: Nothin' to see in 2019 for Jets
Julius Randle of the Knicks is guarded closely Knicks battle but allow late run in loss to Celtics
Jets tight end Ryan Griffin can't catch a Jets grades: Offense, coaching each get an F
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search