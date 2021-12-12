Coaches can speak about taking every game as its own test — and they will — but for the Hofstra men’s basketball team, Sunday was never about the opponent. They were going to beat Division III John Jay College at home, and it probably wasn’t going to be close.

No, Sunday was about getting things right for the team’s next test, a road date with No. 12 Arkansas this Saturday.

"We had two really good days of practice before this game," Hofstra coach Speedy Claxton said. "We wanted to get back to being us. It wasn’t about John Jay. We wanted to get back to playing Hofstra basketball and get back to playing the right way."

As for beating John Jay and it not being close, they did, and it wasn’t. Hofstra topped the Bloodhounds, 102-51, in front of 1,117 fans at the David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex. The Pride (6-5) have won five of their last six.

Darlinstone Dubar led all scorers with 24 points to go with seven rebounds. Jalen Ray had 22 points and Omar Silverio had 20 points and six rebounds. Zach Cooks scored 14 points and Abayomi Iyiola had 12 points and 14 rebounds. Merrick’s Corey Jones Jr. scored 10 points to lead John Jay (2-8).

"I just do what my coaches expect me to do," said Iyiola. "They see me as a leader and I just have to now show that on the floor."

Hofstra shot 52.6% from the field, 42.4% from behind the three-point arc, and were 6-for-7 on free throws. The held John Jay to 36.1% shooting from the field and 22.7% shooting from three.

Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

It was Hofstra’s final home game of 2021. They’ll return to the The Mack on Jan. 3 to face UNC-Wilmington after a four-game road stretch that starts Saturday in Arkansas and takes the Pride to Monmouth, William & Mary and Elon.

"We should be a very good team," Iyiola said. "We just have some stuff to work on. Coach Speedy is still a very good coach. We are going to make this year a productive year."

Claxton said Hofstra was "embarrassed" in losing to Stony Brook by 17 last Wednesday night.

"The way we came out, with the lack of effort and toughness, that’s not what this program is about," Claxton said. "I want to apologize to the fans. Trust me, we were embarrassed. We got after it the last two days. We wanted to come out [Sunday] and prove a point."

Hofstra opened the game on a 12-0 run and led 26-11 at the 10-minute mark of the first half. They would go cold for over three minutes and allowed John Jay to cut the lead to 28-20 with 6:18 left in the first half, but rebounded with a 21-6 run and led 49-26 at the break.