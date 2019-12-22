The non-conference portion of the season has ended. Conference play is at the forefront.

And in Joe Mihalich’s estimation, his Hofstra Pride men’s basketball team is well-prepared for whatever Colonial Athletic Association rivals have planned for them because of the variety of styles and opponents they have seen over the campaign’s first 46 days.

“We are now ready for league play,” Mihalich said after the Pride’s 63-51 win over Manhattan at the David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex Sunday. Hofstra improved to 9-4 overall with its third straight win, fifth out of their last six, and eight out of 10 overall.

Eli Pemberton and Desure Buie each had 19 points for the Pride, and Isaac Kante had a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

“I’m proud of our guys,” Mihalich said. “We’re far from a finished product but I think it’s a good — pretty good team.”

Whose success he believes has roots in a loss. Mihalich pointed to his team’s response after a dispiriting 86-71 loss to Bucknell on Nov. 13 as a jumping-off point for the Pride.

“Your non-conference schedule sharpens your teeth for league play,” Mihalich said. “When we left Bucknell we were 1-2. We had a bad loss there and we were all lower than a snake’s belly. And we went 8-2 the rest of our non-conference schedule. So we’re ready for league play.”

In the final act before the curtain rises for CAA play, Hofstra was forced into a slow down, possession-by-possession game by the Jaspers. Entering the game, Steve Masiello’s team led the MAAC in scoring defense (63.6 points allowed per game) and field goal percentage defense (.392).

Hofstra finished the game having shot 22-for-51 from the field (43.1 percent), including being limited to 39.1 percent shooting in the second half (9-for-23). But the Pride, who led 37-25 at halftime, were able to maintain the lead because of their free-throw shooting and defense. Hofstra made 12-for-14 from the free-throw line, while the Jaspers only went to stripe five times and made just one. Defensively, Hofstra limited Manhattan to 11-for-30 shooting from the field in the second half (36.7 percent) and 39.3 percent (22-for-56) for the game.

“I think what happens is we let our makes determine if we’re going to move it or not,” Masiello said. The Jaspers dropped to 4-5 with their second straight loss, third out of their last four, and four out of five overall. Tykei Greene led all scorers with 25, and Pauly Paulicap had 13. “We missed a couple and held it a second instead of just playing. That happens when you don’t shoot a great percentage.”