WASHINGTON — Desure Buie has known more pain than any Hofstra player in the CAA tournament having twice lost in the finals. The first loss, in 2016, didn’t sting as much since the fifth-year guard knew he had more chances. Last year’s setback to Northeastern was more personal.

This year marked his final chance to end Hofstra’s NCAA Tournament drought which dated to 2001. This time he did it.

Buie scored a game-high 20 points, including 10 critical points in the final four minutes, to guide Hofstra to its first Colonial Athletic Association title with a 70-61 win over Northeastern on Tuesday night at the Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington. D.C. Buie earned Most Outstanding Player honors, and Hofstra (26-8) outscored Northeastern, 16-9, over the final 3:54 to claim the championship.

For as long as we live, we will NEVER forget this moment.



#RoarWithPride | #CAAChamps pic.twitter.com/wC1cbZNeLL — Hofstra Men's Basketball (@HofstraMBB) Mar 70, 2020

It was competitive from the start with the teams exchanging the leads for most of the game until Hofstra went up 54-52 entering the final four minutes.

Buie then drained a jumper to give Hofstra a four-point edge, and the Pride forced a turnover before converting two free throws. Buie rose to the occasion again by giving Hofstra a nine-point edge when he converted a three-point play with 2:27 left.

While Hofstra buried Delaware in the semifinals with an avalanche of three-pointers, the Pride could not carry over that momentum to start Tuesday’s game.

Hofstra was ineffective from beyond the arc with Eli Pemberton, Tareq Coburn and Jalen Ray combining to shoot 4-for-22 in the first half. Despite all its experience, Hofstra looked a little overwhelmed by the moment to begin the game.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Buie scored a three-pointer 2:12 into the first half then Northeastern went on a 10-0 run to force Hofstra coach Joe Mihalich to take a timeout. Northeastern built its lead to as much as eight, then the Pride used a 12-2 run to jump out in front, 24-21, when Buie connected from three-point range. Northeastern ultimately took a 30-28 lead into the half. It marked the first time in this tournament Hofstra trailed at the half.

After Northeastern pushed its lead to five to start the second half, Hofstra responded with an 8-0 run to take a 36-33 lead and force the Huskies into a timeout.

Coburn and Pemberton each hit three-pointers after struggling in the first half, and a steal lead to a dunk by Coburn that gave Hofstra that three-point lead with 17:13 remaining.

The teams then stalled offensively with Northeastern claiming a 48-44 lead with 7:40 remaining. Hofstra responded with a quick 5-0 run to restore a 49-48 lead with Ray hitting a three-pointer to give Hofstra that one-point advantage following a steal. Ray then delivered another three-pointer on Hofstra’s next possession to give them a four-point edge.