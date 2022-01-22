TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
SportsCollegeHofstra

Zach Cooks comes off bench to propel Hofstra past Northeastern

Zach Cooks of Hofstra makes a fast break

Zach Cooks of Hofstra makes a fast break during a NCAA men's basketball game against John Jay on Dec. 12, 2021, at the Mack Sports Complex. Credit: Dawn McCormick

By The Associated Press
Print

BOSTON — Zach Cooks came off the bench to score 19 points to carry Hofstra to a 72-50 win over Northeastern on Saturday.

Aaron Estrada had 16 points and eight rebounds for Hofstra (12-7, 4-2 Colonial Athletic Association). Darlinstone Dubar added 10 points. Omar Silverio had eight rebounds.

Jalen Ray, whose 15 points per game coming into the contest was second on the Pride, scored two points. He failed to make a shot from beyond the arc (0 of 4).

Jahmyl Telfort had 11 points for the Huskies (6-12, 0-7), who have now lost eight games in a row. Chris Doherty added 10 points and seven rebounds. Coleman Stucke had seven rebounds.

By The Associated Press

New York Sports

Islanders center Austin Czarnik looks on against
Czarnik to get second look on Barzal's line
NHL Hall of Famer Clark Gillies high fives
Maloney remembers Gillies as heart and soul of Isles' dynasty
Cam Reddish #21 of the New York Knicks
Reddish's debut may be Knicks' diversion from tailspin
Mets great Keith Hernandez throws out the first
It's a whole new ballgame when it comes to getting into Hall
Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier walks on the
Bills DC Leslie Frazier interviews for Giants' head coach job
St. John's Red Storm guard Dylan Addae-Wusu and
St. John's slump continues in loss to Seton Hall
Didn’t find what you were looking for?