Last-second layup lifts Hofstra over Northeastern

Eli Pemberton  speaks with a reporter during Media Day for Hofstra University's men's and women's basketball programs on Oct. 23, 2019. Credit: James Escher

By The Associated Press
BOSTON  — Eli Pemberton scored 24 points, including the game-winning layup with a half-second remaining and Hofstra handed Northeastern its second-straight heartbreaking loss 74-72 on Thursday night.

Jordan Roland, who had 28 points for Northeastern, hit his eighth 3-pointer, a step-back from the top of the circle, to tie the game at 72 with 13 seconds left.

Without using a timeout, Pemberton took a pass on the right wing with five seconds to go. He used a screen at the top of the circle and drove down the left side of the lane, floating the ball over traffic and off the back for the winner.

Hofstra (13-5, 4-1 Colonial Athletic Association) led by 16 points at halftime, shooting 59%.

Pemberton moved into 10th place all-time in scoring at Hofstra with his 24 points as he now has 1,679 to pass Norman Richardson.

Bolden Braced scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Huskies (9-8, 3-2), who shot 57% in the second half. Much of the comeback was fueled by Roland who went 7-of-9 from 3-point range and had 25 points.

Northeastern lost to William & Mary 66-64 on a layup with 1.1 seconds remaining on Saturday.

