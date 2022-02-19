A day that began in celebration appeared to be well on the verge of ending as potentially the worst loss of the season for the Hofstra men’s basketball team.

But after closing out the final moments Saturday afternoon with an improbable run, the Pride found an all-new reason to rejoice.

Following a pregame ceremony in which the locker room was named after former head coach Joe Mihalich — who had 141 wins over seven seasons and led the program to its first NCAA Tournament bid since 2001 — Hofstra made him proud once again.

The Pride capped off a furious rally with 11 unanswered points in the final minute and 12 seconds, including Zach Cooks’ go-ahead layup with eight seconds remaining, to earn a stunning 76-73 conference victory over Northeastern at David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex.

"They put the ball in my hands, I saw the lane open and just went and made a play," said Cooks, who had 12 points as Hofstra (19-9, 11-4) extended its winning streak to six games.

Northeastern (7-19, 1-14) pushed its lead to 73-65 with 1:31 remaining on a three-pointer by Jason Strong.

The Pride took over from there.

After Hofstra cut the lead to 73-70 thanks to a Cooks layup followed by a Jalen Ray three-pointer, a steal by Cooks set up an Aaron Estrada layup with 23 seconds left to bring Hofstra within one. Estrada led the Pride with 21 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

A missed free throw by Northeastern’s Chris Doherty on the front end of a one-and-one five seconds later set up the contested, go-ahead layup by Cooks with eight seconds left to put the Pride ahead 74-73.

"He’s a big-time player," Hofstra coach Speedy Claxton said of Cooks. "When the moment’s bright, that’s when he’s going to shine. And the moment was bright tonight and he came through. I knew he was going to make it."

Jarrod Simmons came up with a steal on the ensuing possession for Hofstra before Estrada was fouled with 0.3 seconds remaining and converted a pair of free throws. Time expired before the Huskies could get off a desperation heave from halfcourt.

"We just wanted to stay level-headed and positive," Cooks said. "Even when we were down however many points, we just wanted to make sure that we came out with a win."

Darlinstone Dubar had 13 points and Ray 12 for the Pride.

Northeastern's Doherty and Jahmyl Telfort each had 22 points.

Mihalich, who stepped down because of health concerns in March 2021 and became special adviser to the athletic director, initially took over a program coming off a seven-win season in 2013. He then oversaw a massive turnaround for the Pride over the next seven seasons with four years of 20-plus wins and three regular-season CAA titles.

Hofstra had its best campaign under Mihalich in his final season at the helm in 2019-20, when it won the conference tournament and earned an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament — which was soon canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Pride were set to make their first tournament appearance since 2001.

"It’s everything," Claxton said of getting the win on Mihalich’s big day. "It’s a special night. We’re celebrating Coach and we definitely wanted to win for him, and we did just that. We’re going to go celebrate with him. He’s a legend here."