Hofstra’s men’s lacrosse team is getting a second chance at No. 1.

The Pride, despite a 14-6 loss to Massachusetts on Friday night, earned the No. 4 seed in the CAA Tournament and will face top-seeded UMass on Thursday at 5 p.m. at Garber Field in Amherst, Mass., home of the Minutemen.

Hofstra (6-7, 2-3 in league) is making its third straight CAA Tournament appearance and fourth in the last five seasons. The Pride, led by top-25 Tewaaraton Award nominee goaltender Jack Concannon, needed Delaware to defeat Drexel on Friday night to earn the postseason berth. The Blue Hens obliged, 17-8. UMass (10-4, 5-0) is the first squad to go unbeaten in conference play since 2013.

In the other semifinal on Thursday at 7:30 p.m., No. 2 Towson (6-7, 2-3) will face No. 3 Delaware (6-7, 2-3). Towson has won the last three CAA Tournament championships and earned its seventh consecutive postseason berth. Delaware is making its first appearance in the tournament since 2014.

The conference championship game will be played on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Garber Field. The winner is an automatic qualifier for the NCAA Tournament. All three games will be streamed live on the Lax Sports Network.