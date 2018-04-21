After Hofstra suffered its second-straight one-goal loss in Colonial Athletic Association play April 14, men’s lacrosse coach Seth Tierney declared his team was in “must-win situations” for the final two games in hopes of advancing to postseason play.

The Pride took their coach’s words to heart, making easy work of host Drexel in a 16-8 conference victory Saturday afternoon.

Alex Moeser led Hofstra with three goals and two assists, with Jimmy Yanes adding three goals and an assist and Ryan Tierney totaling three goals. Dylan Alderman added two goals and two assists and Jack Concannon had seven saves in the win.

Hofstra improves to 2-2 in the CAA and 6-6 on the season, moving into a tie with three other teams for the final three playoff spots. The Pride play at No. 18 UMass — currently 4-0 in the league and has already clinched the top seed in the conference tournament — April 27 and locks up a spot in the four-team playoffs with a victory. The Pride could make the postseason with a loss, but may need help from tiebreakers.

The Pride jumped out to a 7-1 halftime lead Saturday over Drexel (5-7, 1-3). Hofstra outshot the Dragons, 40-25 — including 23-8 in the first half. The Pride’s defense had a strong game, forcing 14 turnovers compared to Drexel’s backline forcing eight takeways and Hofstra held a 25-18 advantage on ground balls.