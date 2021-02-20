The Hofstra men’s lacrosse team was not a happy group this week after losing its season-opening game in overtime last Saturday.

That frustration continued through the opening 30 minutes at Sacred Heart on Saturday afternoon, when the Pride found themselves down by a goal at halftime.

"We just weren’t playing Hofstra lacrosse," Alex Concannon said. "We all came together at halftime and talked about how we could regroup in the second half, and that’s exactly what we did."

Concannon was a monster in the final 30 minutes. The graduate student transfer from Johns Hopkins had five goals (all in the second half) and an assist, as Hofstra scored the final nine goals of the game and earned a 13-6 road win.

"We were still a little bit tight [in the first half]," Hofstra coach Seth Tierney said. "We were upset from last week, and we didn’t know how to handle our emotions, or play with emotion. We spent a lot of time [six times in the first half] man down."

Sacred Heart (0-2) took advantage and used a 5-1 run to take a 6-4 lead on a goal by Jaden Walcot with 9:29 remaining in the third quarter.

However, that would be the last time the Pioneers would find the back of the net the rest of the game.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Concannon, a Syosset product, scored four straight times to give Hofstra (1-1) an 8-6 lead. After a goal from James Philbin (two goals) at the 11:37 mark of the fourth quarter, Concannon scored his fifth goal of the game with seven minutes to play as Hofstra was comfortably ahead 10-6.

Hofstra (1-1) scored three more times, and Brian Herber continued his dominance on faceoffs. The Smithtown East product won 19 of 23 (83 percent) faceoffs and scooped up seven ground balls.

"They started putting a long-pole, then a short stick against Brian in the second half," Tierney said. "But he responded."

So did redshirt sophomore goalie Mac Gates, who allowed 19 goals last week in an overtime loss against St. John’s. He made 11 saves on Saturday for his first collegiate win.

"He settled down and rose to the occasion [Saturday]," Tierney said. "I’m awfully proud of that young man."

Ryan Tierney, who had eight goals and three assists against St. John’s last week, had a goal (on 13 shots) and an assist Saturday, and has 199 career points for Hofstra -- now 13-0 all-time against Sacred Heart.