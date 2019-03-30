Ryan Tierney made it a one-goal game with just under three minutes left to play, but Hofstra’s late rally came up short on Saturday afternoon as the Pride fell 10-9 to No. 10 Towson in their Colonial Athletic Association opener at Johnny Unitas Stadium.

Tierney, a Massapequa grad, finished with four goals for the Pride (3-7, 0-1), his sixth game with three or more goals this season. Sterlyn Ardrey added two goals and an assist and Joey Elarde, of Commack, scored the first two goals of his college career. Wantagh’s Bobby Casey made 10 saves in the loss, his sixth double-digit save performance of the season.

Hofstra led 7-4 with 2:53 left in the first half, but Towson (6-3, 1-0) responded with a run of its own, scoring six straight, including four in the third quarter. Hofstra was held without a goal in the third.

Brendan Sunday capped off the Tigers’ offensive push, making it a 10-7 game with 12:51 to play in the fourth. Still, the Pride did their best to recapture their early-game momentum.

Sixteen seconds after Sunday found the back of the net, Hofstra defenseman Michael Altmann went coast-to-coast for his second goal of the season, cutting the deficit to two. The goal snapped a nearly 20-minute scoring drought for the Pride. Tierney followed up with his fourth goal of the day, scoring with 2:55 left to make it a 10-9 game.

Hofstra had two chances to tie the game in the final two minutes, but Towson goalie Shane Brennan, who replaced starter Tyler Canto in the second quarter, made a pair of late saves to prevent the comeback.

Hofstra will look to snap its threee-game losing skid on Saturday, April 6, against Massachusetts at Shuart Stadium.