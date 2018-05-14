TODAY'S PAPER
Hofstra softball plays at South Carolina in NCAA Tournament

Hofstra Uninversity softball pitchers Sophie Dandola, left, and

Hofstra Uninversity softball pitchers Sophie Dandola, left, and Sarah Cornell. Photo Credit: Richard T. Slattery

By Mike Rose
The Hofstra softball team will travel to ninth-seeded South Carolina later this week for the NCAA Regional.

The Pride (40-12), which won the Colonial Athletic Association title last week and earned an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, will join Liberty (47-12) and North Carolina-Greensboro (46-11) in the regional. South Carolina, which is hosting the regional, is 45-14.

Hofstra will open with a game against Liberty on Friday at 5 p.m.

The regional round will feature four teams at 16 host sites in a double-elimination tournament. Sixteen teams will advance to the NCAA Super Regional on May 24-27.

Hofstra last played in an NCAA Regional in 2015, when the Pride participated in the Gainesville Regional at Florida.

