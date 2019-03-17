Hofstra faces NC State in NIT

If Hofstra is going to capture an National Invitation Tournament championship this year, it’ll have to be as a No. 7 seed, and only if the team survives an opening-round matchup against a Power 5 school.

The Pride’s postseason journey became more complicated than previously projected Sunday night when Hofstra — which many bracketologists predicted would be a sixth seed — dropped down a slot and earned itself a date with No. 2 North Carolina State in one of four eight-team regions on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Reynolds Coliseum in North Carolina.

The Wolfpack (22-11), seeded eighth in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament, lost 76-56 to No. 1 Virginia in a quarterfinal. Hofstra (27-7) nearly had a date to the Big Dance, but lost to Northeastern, 82-74, in the Colonial Athletic Association tournament final. The Pride's ticket to the NIT was stamped when they took the regular-season conference title. Hofstra never has won the NIT, and last appeared in 2016 when they lost in the first round to George Washington. The furthest the Pride has ever gone is to a quarterfinal in 2006.

The first three rounds of the NIT are played at the higher seed beginning March 19, with the semifinals and championship game at Madison Square Garden on April 2 and 4. This year’s NIT also will include some rule changes: A NBA-width free-throw lane, a shot clock that resets to 20 seconds after an offensive rebound (down from 30), and the elimination of one-and-one free throws. Plus, the three-point line will be extended to to 22 feet, 1¾ inches — 20 inches longer — which could benefit Hofstra, the CAA leaders in three-point field-goal percentage at 38.9 percent.

By any measure, Tuesday should be something of a shootout, as both teams led their respective conferences in offense. NC State averaged 86.1 points, and Hofstra, behind Justin Wright-Foreman's team-leading 27.0 points per game, averaged 83.6.