Hofstra can't sustain hot second-half start, falls to Northeastern

It looked as if it was going to be another tale of two halves for the Hofstra men’s basketball team against Northeastern. After seeing a large halftime lead evaporate into a loss Thursday, the Pride appeared ready to reverse the outcome Saturday.

After trailing by nine points at halftime, Hofstra scored the first 17 points of the second half to take an eight point advantage. But host Northeastern’s strong outside shooting emerged as the Huskies defeated Hofstra, 67-56, in Colonial Athletic Association men’s basketball action at the Cabot Center Saturday afternoon.

Hofstra trailed, 30-21, at halftime. On Thursday, the Pride led Northeastern, 46-29, at intermission before losing, 81-78, in overtime.

"We didn’t match their physicality, toughness in the first half," acting head coach Mike Farrelly said. "Little bit of a wakeup call that way."

But Farrelly emphasized toughness in the second half, which helped the Pride open the final 20 minutes on a 17-0 run and take a 38-30 advantage before Northeastern’s first basket with 12:44 remaining in the final period.

"It was really good for a start and that’s what we need to be," Farrelly said. "The energy we played with there, we met their physicality and exceeded it. We got the defensive stops that we needed to, the energy was great. But give them credit, they made a lot of shots."

Northeastern (5-5, 4-0) made 15 of 37 three-pointers, shooting 41 percent, led by Tyson Walker’s 23 points and 7 of 13 shooting from beyond the arc.

Tareq Coburn had 15 points and Jalen Ray added 14 points for Hofstra (6-5, 2-2). The Pride shot 42 percent from the field, compared to Northeastern’s 44 percent, and Hofstra had 17 turnovers, compared to forcing nine.

After Hofstra’s 17-0 run, the two teams mostly traded baskets until the Pride took a 47-42 lead with 9:48 remaining in the second half. But then Northeastern went on a 16-1 run over 6 minutes, 34 seconds to open a 58-48 advantage with 2:58 remaining in the second half. Walker had nine points over that span, helping to cancel out Hofstra’s run to get back into the contest.

"You’re not going 100-0 against Northeastern, it’s not going to happen," Farrelly said. "It’s a game of runs. It’s how do you stem the tide when things aren’t going well and how do you keep it going when things are going well. But it’s certainly not going to be 40 minutes where everything is going right."

Hofstra and Northeastern are no strangers to meeting one another in meaningful basketball contests, as the Pride defeated Northeastern in last year’s CAA championship game. The year before, Northeastern defeated Hofstra in the final.

"They’re a really good team and you just have to continue to build and grow toward March," Farrelly said. "You don’t play for championships on January 9 in basketball, you win them on March 9 and probably a very good chance we’ll see them again at some point."