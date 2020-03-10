TODAY'S PAPER
SportsCollegeHofstra

CAA Championship: Hofstra vs. Northeastern

Print

Hofstra and Northeastern competed for the CAA championship on Tuesday March 10, 2020 in Washington D.C.

Hofstra players pose with the trophy after they
Credit: AP/Nick Wass

Hofstra players pose with the trophy after they won the championship game of the Colonial Athletic Association men's tournament against Northeastern on Tuesday in Washington.

Hofstra guard Desure Buie reacts after he was
Credit: AP/Nick Wass

Hofstra guard Desure Buie reacts after he was fouled during the second half of the CAA championship against Northeastern on Tuesday in Washington.

Hofstra guard Tareq Coburn (0) dunks during the
Credit: AP/Nick Wass

Hofstra guard Tareq Coburn (0) dunks during the second half of the CAA Championship on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Washington.

Hofstra guard Tareq Coburn dunks during the second
Credit: AP/Nick Wass

Hofstra guard Tareq Coburn dunks during the second half of the CAA Championship on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Washington.

Hofstra guard Jalen Ray (20) and others raise
Credit: AP/Nick Wass

Hofstra guard Jalen Ray (20) and others raise the trophy after defeating Northeastern in the CAA Championship on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Washington.

Northeastern guard Max Boursiquot (14) shoots over Hofstra
Credit: AP/Nick Wass

Northeastern guard Max Boursiquot (14) shoots over Hofstra forward Isaac Kante (32) during the first half of the CAA Championship on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Washington.

Northeastern guard Tyson Walker (2) shoots against Hofstra
Credit: AP/Nick Wass

Northeastern guard Tyson Walker (2) shoots against Hofstra forward Isaac Kante (32) during the first half of the CAA Championship on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Washington.

Hofstra forward Isaac Kante, left, and guard Jalen
Credit: AP/Nick Wass

Hofstra forward Isaac Kante, left, and guard Jalen Ray, right, vie or the ball against Northeastern guard Bolden Brace, center, during the first half of the CAA Championship on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Washington.

Hofstra guard Tareq Coburn grabs a rebound during
Credit: AP/Nick Wass

Hofstra guard Tareq Coburn grabs a rebound during the first half of the CAA Championship on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Washington.

Hofstra guard Desure Buie reacts after he made
Credit: AP/Nick Wass

Hofstra guard Desure Buie reacts after he made a basket during the first half of the CAA Championship on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Washington.

Hofstra guard Jalen Ray (20) goes to the
Credit: AP/Nick Wass

Hofstra guard Jalen Ray (20) goes to the basket against Northeastern guard Jordan Roland (12) during the first half of the CAA Championship on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Washington.

Northeastern guard Max Boursiquot goes to the basket
Credit: AP/Nick Wass

Northeastern guard Max Boursiquot goes to the basket past Hofstra forward Kevin Schutte during the first half of the CAA Championship on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Washington.

