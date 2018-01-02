TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds 16° Good Afternoon
Few Clouds 16° Good Afternoon
SportsCollegeHofstra

Justin Wright-Foreman, Rokas Gustys lead Hofstra past Northeastern

Hofstra outshot the Huskies 49 percent to 45.5 percent, outscored them 36-24 in the paint and made 12 free throws to their eight.

Hofstra Pride guard Justin Wright-Foreman (3) brings the

Hofstra Pride guard Justin Wright-Foreman (3) brings the ball up during a game against Manhattan on Dec. 20, 2017. Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

By The Associated Peess
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

BOSTON — Justin Wright-Foreman scored 27 points, Rokas Gustys added 15 with 13 rebounds, and Hofstra beat Northeastern 71-70 on Tuesday night to end the Huskies’ five-game home win streak.

After three lead changes, Hofstra scored six straight and led 66-63 on Gusty’s layup with 4:07 left. Northeastern twice closed to within a point, but Gustys’ layup with 1:33 left gave Hofstra a 70-67 edge and Eli Pemberton made one of two free throws to ice it. Northeastern’s Shawn Occeus hit a 3 at the buzzer.

Pemberton scored 13 points for the Pride (8-6, 1-1 Colonial Athletic Association), who outshot the Huskies 49 percent to 45.5 percent, outscored them 36-24 in the paint and made 12 free throws to their eight.

Vasa Pusica opened with a 3-pointer, Occeus and Bolden Brace combined for three 3s, and Northeastern led 21-9 early, but Hofstra scored 11 straight and Pemberton’s 3 tied it at 30. Hofstra led 41-40 at halftime on Wright-Foreman’s 3-point play.

Occeus scored 20 points with five steals and Jeremy Miller added 12 points for Northeastern (8-6, 1-1).

By The Associated Peess
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

Kristaps Porzingis of the Knicks looks on late Spurs beat Knicks on both ends of court
Frank Ntilikina of the Knicks and Tony Parker Ntilikina continues to show growth
Twitter photo of Maggie Gray, Chris Carlin, and New trio officially takes over Francesa’s WFAN fast lane
Jahlil Okafor of the Nets looks on from Okafor excited to get on court Wednesday for Nets
Ron Baker #31 of the New York Knicks Baker out waiting for mask to protect face injury
Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan said the franchise Jets GM Maccagnan plans to be active in free agency