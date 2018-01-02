BOSTON — Justin Wright-Foreman scored 27 points, Rokas Gustys added 15 with 13 rebounds, and Hofstra beat Northeastern 71-70 on Tuesday night to end the Huskies’ five-game home win streak.

After three lead changes, Hofstra scored six straight and led 66-63 on Gusty’s layup with 4:07 left. Northeastern twice closed to within a point, but Gustys’ layup with 1:33 left gave Hofstra a 70-67 edge and Eli Pemberton made one of two free throws to ice it. Northeastern’s Shawn Occeus hit a 3 at the buzzer.

Pemberton scored 13 points for the Pride (8-6, 1-1 Colonial Athletic Association), who outshot the Huskies 49 percent to 45.5 percent, outscored them 36-24 in the paint and made 12 free throws to their eight.

Vasa Pusica opened with a 3-pointer, Occeus and Bolden Brace combined for three 3s, and Northeastern led 21-9 early, but Hofstra scored 11 straight and Pemberton’s 3 tied it at 30. Hofstra led 41-40 at halftime on Wright-Foreman’s 3-point play.

Occeus scored 20 points with five steals and Jeremy Miller added 12 points for Northeastern (8-6, 1-1).