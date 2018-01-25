Hofstra vs. Northeastern

Hofstra men's basketball fell to the Northeastern Huskies, 81-67, on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018 at the Mack Sports Complex.

Hofstra Pride guard Desure Buie shoots during the second half against the Northeastern Huskies at the Mack Sports Complex on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018.

Hofstra Pride guard Kenny Wormley controls the ball during the first half against the Northeastern Huskies at the Mack Sports Complex on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018.

Hofstra Pride guard Desure Buie heads to the basket past Northeastern Huskies center Anthony Green during the first half at the Mack Sports Complex on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018.

Hofstra Pride forward Rokas Gustys goes to the basket during the second half against the Northeastern Huskies at the Mack Sports Complex on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018.

Hofstra Pride guard Justin Wright-Foreman drives on Northeastern Huskies guard Shawn Occeus during the second half at the Mack Sports Complex on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018.

Northeastern Huskies guard Donnell Gresham Jr. tries to get upcourt on Hofstra Pride guard Justin Wright-Foreman during the first half at the Mack Sports Complex on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018.

Northeastern Huskies guard Shawn Occeus and Northeastern Huskies center Anthony Green box out Hofstra Pride forward Rokas Gustys during the second half at the Mack Sports Complex on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018.

Hofstra Pride guard Jalen Ray heads to the basket on Northeastern Huskies guard Bolden Brace during the second half at the Mack Sports Complex on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018.

Hofstra Pride guard Desure Buie goes to the basket over Northeastern Huskies guard Bolden Brace during the second half at the Mack Sports Complex on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018.

Hofstra Pride guard Eli Pemberton dashes past Northeastern Huskies guard Devon Begley during the second half at the Mack Sports Complex on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018.

Hofstra Pride guard Eli Pemberton goes to the basket hard on Northeastern Huskies center Anthony Green as Hofstra Pride forward Rokas Gustys closes in during the second half at the Mack Sports Complex on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018.

Hofstra Pride guard Justin Wright-Foreman shoots a free throw during the second half against the Northeastern Huskies at the Mack Sports Complex on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018.

Hofstra Pride guard Eli Pemberton drives on Northeastern Huskies guard Bolden Brace during the second half at the Mack Sports Complex on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018.

Northeastern Huskies forward Tomas Murphy and Northeastern Huskies guard Devon Begley double-team Hofstra Pride guard Justin Wright-Foreman during the first half at the Mack Sports Complex on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018.

Hofstra Pride head coach Joe Mihalich looks on during the second half against the Northeastern Huskies at the Mack Sports Complex on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018.

Hofstra Pride guard Eli Pemberton is bottled up by Northeastern Huskies guard Bolden Brace and center Anthony Green during the second half at the Mack Sports Complex on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018.

Hofstra Pride guard Desure Buie controls the ball during the first half against the Northeastern Huskies at the Mack Sports Complex on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018.

