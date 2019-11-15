For Joe Mihalich, the expectations for what the 2019-20 Hofstra Pride men’s basketball team could be are not synonymous for what they are in the immediate.

So, then the question is: What is his team at this point?

“It is a work in progress,” Mihalich said after the Pride’s 111-69 rout of NYIT at the Mack Sports and Entertainment Complex Friday.

“It’s a long year and you know we have five new guys on this team. Five new guys on this team, and it takes time. It just takes time. We’re all impatient. We all want it to come quick but we have five guys that it’s new to them. Some guys haven’t played college basketball before, and some guys haven’t played in a while. We had to deal with the fact that everybody’s telling us that we were good, picking us first [in the CAA] and all that stuff they’re telling us. We have to prove that we’re good. We have to find out for ourselves if we’re good.”

Against an overmatched opponent in NYIT (0-3), the Pride (2-2) authored a 40-minute exhibition of ruthless basketball efficiency. Five players finished in double-figure scoring, led by Tareq Coburn’s career-high 23.

“I was just playing my game [and trusting] my teammates,” said Coburn, who was backed by Issac Kante and Jalen Ray, who each added 19. Kante also grabbed 10 rebounds. Omar Silverio and Kevin Schutte scored 12 apiece.

“I just had to get out of my funk,” said Kante, whose work during Friday’s practice session was praised by Mihalich. “This game was really good for me.”

The first meeting between the two programs could hardly have gone better for the Pride, who never trailed. Hofstra jumped out to 23-7 lead in the opening 6:10, and had a 60-34 advantage at halftime.

With the outcome essentially determined, the Pride spent the second half playing as if the game was still in doubt. And only when Connor Klementowicz’s layup in the waning seconds extended the lead to a game-high 42 did the celebration begin.

While Mihalich didn’t pour cold water on what his team accomplished, he emphasized that his team has to routinely operate at a high level in order to have success this season.

“We were efficient tonight,” Mihalich said. Hofstra knocked down 54.2% of its shots from the field (45-for-83), including 11-for-28 from three-point range (39.3%). Eleven of the 12 players who played made at least one basket from the field. Repeatedly, the Pride had open shots which was because of ball movement. The Pride had 30 assists, led by Desure Buie’s 11. “It’s that consistency.”