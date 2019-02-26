The Hofstra women extended their win streak to four games on Tuesday afternoon as the Pride rolled to a 17-7 victory over Quinnipiac, shutting the Bobcats out in the second half at Shuart Stadium.

“They were in lockdown mode,” Hofstra coach Shannon Smith said. “We made some adjustments and they shut down [the Quinnipiac] kids.”

Hofstra (4-1) led 8-7 at halftime, but came out firing in the second half, settling into an attack that controlled play on both sides of the field. The Pride scored the final nine goals of the game and recorded eight second-half draw controls to the Bobcats’ one.

“Once we were able to get the possession and finish our shots, we weren’t stopping,” said Alyssa Parrella, whose six goals moved her into fifth place all-time in career goals at Hofstra.

Freshman goalie Jess Smith finished with13 saves and the Hofstra defense held Quinnpiac 3-for-10 on free positions.

The Pride now turn their attention to Saturday’s home game against No. 2 Maryland at 12 p.m., looking to keep the win streak alive and make a mark on the national stage.

“The next game is a big matchup for us,” Parrella said. “But I think we’re going to go in trying to prove to everyone that we can compete with teams that are ranked.”