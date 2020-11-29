Jalen Ray scored 22 points in Hofstra’s 70-56 loss to No. 24 Rutgers (3-0) in men’s college basketball Sunday at the 2020 New Jersey Hoop Group Classic in Piscataway, New Jersey.

It was the Pride’s opener after it’s game against Monmouth scheduled for last Wednesday was canceled because of COVID-19.

After winning the Colonial Athletic Association for the first time last year, Hofstra was picked to repeat by coaches in the preseason poll. Isaac Kante was named to the preseason All-Conference first team, and Tareq Coburn and Ray earned honorable mention. However, the squad that went 26-8 last season has to replace its top two scorers, who graduated.

Ron Harper Jr. had 15 points and nine rebounds, and Jacob Young had 17 points for the Scarlet Knights, who never trailed.

Rutgers is led by former SBU coaching great Steve Pikiell.

WOMEN’S GAMES

Syracuse 50, Stony Brook 39: Stony Brook (0-2) never led, but clawed within 27-24 on a layup from Anastasia Warren early in the third quarter after trailing by as many as 10 points before intermission. However, No. 23 Syracuse (1-0) responded with a 7-0 run.

Nairimar Vargas-Reyes led the Seawolves with 11 points. Stony Brook shot 3-for-24 from three-point range and 10-for-20 from the free-throw line

"What we liked is that we held Syracuse to 50 points," Stony Brook coach Caroline McCombs said. "They’re a really good team. They have a lot of weapons offensively. I know how good our defense could be, especially if we rebound the ball."

Point guard Asiah Dingle started for the Seawolves in what undoubtedly was an emotional game. Dingle’s father, Maurice "Mo" Dingle, passed away Thursday.

Pittsburgh 71, Hofstra 58: Rosi Nicholson scored 17 and Jaylen Hines had 14 for Hofstra (1-1). Pittsburgh is 2-0.