Ryan Tierney scores three, but Hofstra falls to Rutgers, 10-7

Second straight loss marks end of non-conference schedule

Hofstra Pride attack Ryan Tierney (13) at Hofstra

Saturday marked the end of the non-conference schedule for the Hofstra men’s lacrosse team and, they hope, it will give way to better things to come. Hofstra fell, 10-7, to host Rutgers in the Pride’s non-conference finale. Hofstra is 3-6 and have lost two straight and six of their last seven.

It was the 30th meeting between the two programs, but first since 1999. 

Ryan Tierney led Hofstra with three goals and Ryan Kinnard had two. It was Tierney’s ninth consecutive game with a goal and fifth hat-trick of the season. Riley Forte, who netted a goal in the second quarter, has scored in four consecutive games. Robert Casey made eight saves for Hofstra and Max Edelmann stopped 18 shots for Rutgers.  Hofstra’s Brian Herber won 15 of 20 faceoffs.

After being shut out in the third quarter, Hofstra scored three goals in the fourth. But, it was not enough to counter Rutgers (5-4) – who netted four goals of its own in the games final period.

Rutgers’ Adam Charalambides led all scorers with four goals.

After Jimmy Yanes’ goal tied the score at 4 with 9:37 left in the second quarter, Rutgers scored five consecutive goals to break the game open. Mark Schachte scored with 8:38 left in the fourth quarter to give Rutgers a 9-4 lead. The Pride crawled to within 9-6 after Tierney scored with 4:50 left in the game, but Charalambides scored with 52 seconds left to ice the game.

Hofstra opens up their CAA schedule on the road against Towson 12 p.m. March 30.

