Hofstra’s Boogie Brozoski named CAA player of the week

Hofstra's Boogie Brozoski at practice on Oct. 27,

Hofstra's Boogie Brozoski at practice on Oct. 27, 2017. Photo Credit: Errol Anderson

By Mike Rose michael.rose@newsday.com
Hofstra junior Boogie Brozoski earned her first Colonial Athletic Association player of the week award on Monday.

Brozoski, the former Long Island Lutheran High School star who transferred to Hofstra from Michigan last winter, made her first start for the Pride last Friday at the College of Charleston.

She posted her first double-double, tying a career high with 16 points and setting a career high with 10 assists. She shot 6-for-10 from the field and 4-for-7 from three-point range in helping Hofstra to a 75-60 win.

Brozoski then set a new career high with 18 points — all coming in the second half — and six rebounds in Sunday’s 69-61 win at North Carolina-Wilmington.

Brozoski, a 5-6 point guard, made her debut on Dec. 21 for Hofstra at home against St. Bonaventure. Brozoski has played in five games this season, including two starts. She is averaging 10.6 points, which is second on the team.

