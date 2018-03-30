SAN ANTONIO — Hofstra big man Rokas Gustys, who finished his career as the Pride’s all-time rebounding leader, achieved a double-double in the Reese’s College All-Star Game on Friday afternoon on the Final Four court.

Gustys had a game-high 11 rebounds and added 10 points as his team, the West, won, 98-94.

Desi Rodriguez of Seton Hall scored 16 points for the winners, who were coached by Boston University’s Joe Jones, a Long Island native. The other squad was coached by Jones’ brother James, of Yale.