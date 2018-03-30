TODAY'S PAPER
46° Good Evening
46° Good Evening
SportsCollegeHofstra

Hofstra’s Rokas Gustys gets double-double in all-star game

Hofstra Pride forward Rokas Gustys goes to the

Hofstra Pride forward Rokas Gustys goes to the hoop on North Carolina-Wilmington Seahawks forward Marcus Bryan during the first half at the Mack Sports Complex on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018. Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

By Mark Herrmann mark.herrmann@newsday.com @markpherrmann
Print

SAN ANTONIO — Hofstra big man Rokas Gustys, who finished his career as the Pride’s all-time rebounding leader, achieved a double-double in the Reese’s College All-Star Game on Friday afternoon on the Final Four court.

Gustys had a game-high 11 rebounds and added 10 points as his team, the West, won, 98-94.

Desi Rodriguez of Seton Hall scored 16 points for the winners, who were coached by Boston University’s Joe Jones, a Long Island native. The other squad was coached by Jones’ brother James, of Yale.

Newsday

Since 1983, Mark Herrmann has coveredBrookhaven, Southampton and East Hampton on the news side, and high schools, the Islanders, the Mets and golf for Newsday sports.His assignments have includedthe Olympics, March Madness, the Triple Crown, Stanley Cup, Super Bowl and World Series.

New York Sports

Penn State running back Saquon Barkley stretches at NFL Draft: Scouting the running backs
Yankees manager Aaron Boone blows a bubble with Lennon: With Hicks on DL, Boone is able to adjust
Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka throws during the Masahiro Tanaka, bottom of order lead Yanks’ win
Stony Brook goalie Anna Tesoriero with the save No. 1 Stony Brook women roll past Vermont
Yankees centerfielder Aaron Hicks, right, high-fives teammates as Yankees place Hicks on 10-day DL
Mets infielder Phillip Evans hits a grand slam Versatility lands Evans an Opening Day roster spot