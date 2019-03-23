Alyssa Parrella scored seven goals and Darcie Smith won 12 draw controls as the Hofstra women’s lacrosse team cruised to an 11-4 non-conference win over Sacred Heart Saturday at James M. Shuart Stadium.

Parrella tied it at 1 with an unassisted goal at 27:48, and she would score three more times during a 6-0 Hofstra run where Smith won four draw controls. Hofstra (6-3) led 6-2 at halftime.

“She [Smith] basically starts the offense for us, she gets that ball and gets it down as fast as she can and makes sure she’s protecting her stick and getting it to the other side of the field,” Parrella said. “I give her all the props to our possessions on offense.”

Smith had four ground balls and Alexa Mattera scooped five as the Hofstra defense got to 21 ground balls compared to just seven for Sacred Heart (1-7). That, combined with Smith’s dominance at the draw-control circle, helped lead to plenty opportunities on offense. Hofstra outshot Sacred Heart 32-16 and 23-12 on goal and led 11-2 with 11 minutes left in the second half.

“[We’ve had] a lot of growth individually on the defensive side of the field, a lot more confidence, and they are really starting to play together and well as a unit,” said Hofstra coach Shannon Smith. “Which is important as we get to the most important part of our season.”

Hofstra finishes its non-conference schedule this week against Dartmouth and Columbia before the CAA opener against William & Mary on April 5.