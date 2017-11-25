Rokas Gustys scored 18 points, including the 1,000th of his career but it wasn’t enough Saturday as Siena beat Hofstra, 85-76, in Albany for its first win of the season.

Prince Oduro and Nico Clareth scored 17 points apiece to lead Siena and Roman Penn added 14 with 11 assists in his debut.

Justin Wright-Foreman hit back-to-back treys and Hofstra closed to 58-55 at 9:41 in the second half, but Oduro stepped up down the stretch and the Saints led 74-62 on his second of two dunks with 3:13 to play. Bentley’s layup put Siena up by 10 with 1:07 left and the Saints held on.

Clareth’s trey put Siena up for good, 8-5, and the Saints led by as many as eight before taking a 38-33 halftime lead behind his 12 points after shooting 57.7 percent to Hofstra’s 37.5 percent.

Wright-Foreman scored 25 points and Eli Pemberton had 11 points for Hofstra (3-3).