The Ryan duo got Hofstra back on track Tuesday night.

Ryan Tierney and Ryan Kinnard scored three goals apiece as the Hofstra men’s lacrosse team snapped their four-game losing streak with a 9-7 home victory over St. John’s. Hofstra’s last victory came on Feb. 16 against Utah.

“That losing streak was really tough,” said Tierney, who also had two assists. “Especially trying to keep the freshmen positive. It feels good to finally break it. We needed this step and it’s only the first one. Looking at the stats, it wasn’t a pretty game. We have to get to the film room tomorrow, learn and take another step together.”

Kinnard secured his hat trick with 13:03 remaining and widened Hofstra’s lead to 9-6 as the Pride held on the rest of the way.

St. John’s moved ahead 5-4 moments into the second half as Joe Madsen bounced in a goal. The Red Storm took a two-goal lead when Madsen added his second goal with 9:22 remaining in the third.

The Pride answered with four consecutive goals and pushed ahead 8-6 going into the fourth. Tierney’s third goal, his 18th of the season, capped off the spurt with 3:23 left in the quarter after Kinnard’s second goal.

The Pride had tied things up at 6 three minutes earlier when Riley Forte wrapped a shot around the defense and in. Hofstra began the run after Jimmy Yanes scored about eight minutes into the period.

Hofstra goalkeeper Robert Casey finished with 13 saves.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“I was just playing off my teammates and sticking to the gameplan we had all week,” Kinnard said. “Credit to them for creating space for me and I put it on myself to finish and capitalize.”

Hofstra will host Providence in their next match Saturday at 1 p.m.