Hofstra holds off late charge to beat Stony Brook

In the battle for Long Island college basketball dominance between Hofstra and Stony Brook, the Pride continues to hold the upper hand. But just barely.

Hofstra on Wednesday night took out the Seawolves for the fifth straight time by warding off a massive late charge by Stony Brook to pull out a 72-67 non-conference victory at Mack Sports Complex.

The Pride used an early 20-6 run to open up a big lead and grew it in the second half to 23 points with 14:02 to play. Then the Seawolves came on to cut it to a three-point game four times in the last 3:08.

Jalen Ray answered the first two for Hofstra with jump shots. Vukasin Masic answered once with a floater. And Caleb Burgess answered the last time by hitting both ends of a one-and-one with 17.5 seconds left for a 70-65 edge.

After the Seawolves' Frankie Policelli missed a long three-pointer, Isaac Kante got the rebound, was fouled and made two free throws with 7.2 seconds left to get the margin back to seven.

Asked about Ray’s two late difference-making baskets, Hofstra acting head coach Mike Farrelly said "that’s what we expect - he’s been Mr. Clutch over the course of his career . . . crunch time, I kind of got that look from him ([and] I said ‘It's time to go to Jalen here.’

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"We know he’s going to come up big in those situations."

"I love stepping up in the big moments," Ray said. "I like being that player for your team that makes plays when it counts."

Tareq Coburn had 19 points, eight rebounds and three assists, Kante had 15 points and eight rebounds, Burgess had 12 points and six assists and Ray had 10 points and five assists for the Pride (2-2).

Policelli had 16 points, including three three-pointers and a traditional three-point play, Mouhamadou Gueye had 12 points and 10 rebounds, Tykei Greene had 12 points and seven rebounds and Jaden Sayles had 10 points for Stony Brook (1-3).

The Seawolves held only one lead, 8-7, and for just 14 seconds. Hofstra dominated the next 10 minutes by holding SBU to 0-for-10 shooting while reeling off a 20-6 run with five points each from Kante and David Green. In the second it scored seven points on three straight possessions – a Coburn trey, a Kvonn Cramer dunk off a Burgess pass and a Ray bank shot – for a 60-37 lead with 14:02 left.

Then it was SBU’s turn. It went on a 20-2 run with five points each from Sayles, Leighton Ellitt-Sewell and Tavin Pierre Philippe to make it 62-59 with 3:08 left.

That’s where Ray took center stage and delivered.

"I just learned from previous years that at times like what you have to do maintain composure," Ray said. "Just slow the game down and we did that."

Storm sked change: St. John’s Big East contest at Butler scheduled for next Monday has been postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test result in the Bulldogs’ program. The Red Storm will instead play Georgetown on Sunday at McDonough Gymnasium at 7:30 p.m. The Hoyas’ were available for the rescheduled game when their contest against Connecticut was postponed because of positive tests in the Huskies’ program. The game will be televised on FS1.