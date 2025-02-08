CJ Luster's game-saving block is the difference in Stony Brook's win over Hofstra

CJ Luster II bounced.

Once. Twice.

And then yelled.

The sophomore guard had, moments earlier leapt at Cruz Davis, who had spotted up for a corner three. The ball left Davis’ hands only to be deflected by Luster.

Luster’s game-saving block was the difference in Stony Brook’s 80-75 win over Hofstra in a late-Saturday afternoon matinee at the David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex.

The Seawolves (6-19) ended a three-game losing streak. Andre Snoddy finished with a double-double, 27 points and 12 rebounds. Luster added 26.

Hofstra, which fell to 12-13 with its third straight loss, were led by Davis’ 24. Jean Aranguren had 17, and Michael Graham recorded a double-double of his own, 13 points and 10 rebounds.

The Long Island rivals last met on March 11, 2024, in the CAA semifinals at Washington D.C.’s Entertainment and Sports Arena. The Seawolves won that encounter, 63-59, to reach the conference championship game for the first time in the program’s two-year history as a CAA member school and, in doing so, ended the Pride’s season.

Three hundred and thirty-four days later, the first of two regular season contests was a matchup between the conference’s 10th-place team (Hofstra) and its 13th-place squad (Stony Brook).

Which maybe should not have been completely unexpected since the teams have eight players who were not on the 2023-24 editions. Regardless, both the Pride and Seawolves have experienced season-long growing pains.

Entering the game, both teams were shooting under 35 percent from three for the season–33.4 percent for Hofstra and 31.4 percent for Stony Brook–and struggled with ball management. The Pride were averaging 13.4 assists per game against 11.5 turnovers. Which bettered the Seawolves’ averages of 11.2 assists per game and 12.2 turnovers.

So, yes, there were myriad reasons Hostra lost seven-of-10 and Stony Brook dropped nine-of-10 coming into the 36th Battle of Long Island.

Benefitting any clash involving long-time antagonists, what transpired over the course of two hours and change was often gritty and wholly competitive.

The Pride led 33-31 at halftime. Davis (seven), Aranguren (seven), and Graham (seven) scored 21 of the Pride’s 33 points. Over the final 8 eight minutes and 41 seconds of the first half, Hofstra outscored Stony Brook, 16-12.

Whereas Hofstra employed a scoring-by-committee approach, the Seawolves were carried by Andre Snoddy, who had 15 points and eight rebounds in the opening 20 minutes.

The second half picked up where the first half ended, with Stony Brook and Hofstra exchanging body shots. The Pride outscored the Seawolves, 26-21, over the first 11:27 of the second half, with the biggest shot being Davis’ three from the left side that caused Geno Ford to call timeout.

Trailing 59-52 following the timeout, Stony Brook responded with a 17-6 run to regain the lead, 69-65. During the stretch, Luster knocked down three straight free throws after being fouled by Davis to give the Seawolves their first lead since late in the first half. He was followed by Snoddy, who made two free throws of his own and drilled a three.

The Pride cut the deficit to two on two Graham free throws, but Sabry Phillips’ jumper in the lane pushed Stony Brook’s lead to 71-67 and Luster added a free throw.

Davis’ two made free throws with 47 seconds left shrank the Seawolves’ lead to 72-69 and, after Stony Brook’s Leon Nahar made one-of-two free throws, Hofstra’s sophomore guard’s layup allowed the Pride to close to within two, 73-71.

Two Snoddy free throws pushed the lead to four, but Davis’ three in front of Hofstra’s bench with 26 seconds left made it 75-74. Stony Brook’s lead swelled to 77-74 on two Luster free throws. Aranguren made one of two free throws, but Luster and Davis knocked down three free throws in the final seconds.

The teams will complete the regular season series Feb. 27 at Island Federal Credit Union Arena.