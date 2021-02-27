Ryan Tierney had eight goals and three assists to help the Hofstra men’s lacrosse team overcome a three-goal third quarter deficit and defeat rival Stony Brook 20-17 Saturday at Shuart Stadium.

"It must have been a fun game to watch," Hofstra head coach Seth Tierney said. "They’re really well coached - you talk about two neighbors playing stickball in the back yard or playing street hockey and that’s what it was. It went back and forth and we were fortunate to have the chalk at the end."

Stony Brook led 10-9 at the half before Tierney and James Philbin scored two quick goals early in the third quarter to take the lead. The Seawolves struck back with a three goal run of their own, including two by Dylan Pallonetti. Pallonetti finished the day with five goals and three assists.

From there Hofstra scored the next five goals to give them a lead they would not relinquish.

"We took a step today in learning how to manage a game," Seth Tierney said. "Especially in a game that was a little chaotic at times."

Hofstra used it’s advantage at the faceoff X - especially in the fourth quarter - to control possession in the second half. The Pride won 9 of 11 faceoffs in the final quarter.

"We made some adjustments in the second half but it was more about us," Tierney said. "We gave up two or three goals on man up because of penalties and there were a couple of defensive lapses where we didn’t slide to people we should have and we had a turnover on a clear. We had a couple of missed possessions - the adjustments were fixing doing things we thought we could do better."

Goalkeeper Mac Gates made 16 saves and was a big reason the Pride were able to turn it around in the second half.

"Mac made a couple of point blankers in a flurry at one point where there was a guy wide open inside," Tierney said. "Plays like that are a necessity in what we’re doing.

Alex Concannon scored four goals for Hofstra and Justin Lynskey added three goals and an assist.

"[Our attack group] has a history together and they have chemistry," Tierney said. "They talk without speaking. Even if their backs are turned they know where each other are and support each other."

Ryan Tierney’s big day made him just the third Hofstra player with 200 career points and he is now two goals away from tying the all-time Hofstra record. He’ll get his first chance to break it when Hofstra hosts Wagner Tuesday afternoon.