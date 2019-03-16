The Hofstra mens lacrosse team overcame a five-goal deficit to take a fourth quarter lead but eventually fell to Providence, 11-10, in non-conference Saturday at James M. Shuart Stadium.

Dan Axelson’s fourth goal was the game-winner with 5:52 left in the fourth quarter for Providence (3-4). For Hofstra (3-5), it was the third one-goal loss of the season.

Hofstra took its first lead of the game when Jimmy Yanes scored unassisted 36 seconds into the fourth quarter to cap a 5-0 run. The Pride then had possession with a chance to make it a two-score game, but a shot by Yanes was saved by Providence goalie Tate Boyce. Axelson scored on the next possession to even the score, and Nick Hatzipetrakos followed with a goal to give the Friars a 9-8 lead. Hofstra tied it at 10 after Sterlyn Ardrey scored with 9:45 left, but the Pride would not score again.

“We had a great chance to really send a message [at 9-8] and go up by two,” said Hofstra coach Seth Tierney. “You think if we just had one on offense we’d be in great shape, and instead it went 10-9 and then they put the game-winner in.”

Ardrey, a freshman, had three goals while Ryan Tierney, Hofstra’s leading scorer with 19 goals and six assists, was held to just one goal on 11 shots and two assists. Hofstra trailed 5-0 at one point in the first quarter and 5-3 at halftime.

“We need to know how important the first 10 minutes of the game are,” coach Tierney said. “When you go down 5-0, you have to do double time to pick it up.”—nick fessenden