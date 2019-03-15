Hofstra falls to Towson in CAA women's semifinals

The Hofstra women's basketball team's conference tournament run has ended.

The Pride fell to Towson, 69-48, in the semifinals of the CAA tournament on Friday at the Bob Carpenter Center in Newark, Delaware, after upsetting top-seeded James Madison in the quarterfinals Thursday.

Towson (19-12) outscored Hofstra, 29-7, in the second quarter to pull away after leading just 14-10 after the first quarter.

Nukiya Mayo scored a game-high 22 points for Towson. Jaylen Hines led the Pride with 17 points.

No. 9-seeded Hofstra (11-22) went 3-15 in conference play in the regular season and began the tournament with a 77-75 win over No. 8-seeded Elon on Wednesday. Boogie Brozoski scored a CAA tournament-record 42 points in Hofstra's win over Elon.

Towson will face the winner of Northeastern and Drexel at 1 p.m. Saturday with a chance to clinch an automatic bid to the NCAA women's tournament.