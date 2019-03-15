TODAY'S PAPER
Hofstra falls to Towson in CAA women's semifinals

Hofstra guard Boogie Brozoski shoots the ball during

Hofstra guard Boogie Brozoski shoots the ball during women's basketball practice at David S. Mack Physical Education Center on Oct. 24, 2018. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Casey Musarra casey.musarra@newsday.com
The Hofstra women's basketball team's conference tournament run has ended.

The Pride fell to Towson, 69-48, in the semifinals of the CAA tournament on Friday at the Bob Carpenter Center in Newark, Delaware, after upsetting top-seeded James Madison in the quarterfinals Thursday.

Towson (19-12) outscored Hofstra, 29-7, in the second quarter to pull away after leading just 14-10 after the first quarter.

Nukiya Mayo scored a game-high 22 points for Towson. Jaylen Hines led the Pride with 17 points.

No. 9-seeded Hofstra (11-22) went 3-15 in conference play in the regular season and began the tournament with a 77-75 win over No. 8-seeded Elon on Wednesday. Boogie Brozoski scored a CAA tournament-record 42 points in Hofstra's win over Elon.

Towson will face the winner of Northeastern and Drexel at 1 p.m. Saturday with a chance to clinch an automatic bid to the NCAA women's tournament.

