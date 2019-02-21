It was both a tribute to how good a season Hofstra is having and a signal of how hard it will be to finish it off with a title, with an emphasis on the former. At the end of a long, tough night and two overtimes, the Pride showed its first-place mettle.

Despite having trailed much of the way and dealt with a struggle from start to finish, Hofstra finally got past Towson, 91-82, to strengthen its hold on the top spot in the CAA and extend its home winning streak to 18 games over two seasons.

Justin Wright-Foreman scored 28 points, including a jumper that gave the Pride a four-point lead early in the second overtime and a dunk with 40 seconds left to put it away. Jacquil Taylor had 14 points and 17 rebounds against a feisty, physical team.

It was a scare for Hofstra (23-5, 13-2), which knows it will have its hands full in the conference tournament. But it also knows it has the ability to rebound from a 10-point second-half deficit to win a taut game.

“This team is full of fighters,” Wright-Foreman said. “The dog just came out in all of us.”

“There were a lot of reasons why we could have lost and should have lost, but we didn’t,” coach Joe Mihalich said. “At the end of the day, it’s about walking off with a W.”

Hofstra found itself in a very unusual position: coming off a loss. The Pride was upset Saturday on the road against UNC Wilmington.

“People might say it’s an upset and a big surprise. Well, it might have been an upset, but it’s not a big surprise for anyone to go down there and lose,” Mihalich said. “In this league, anybody can beat anybody, and we know it.”

That it was so uncharacteristic was a commentary on how good Hofstra’s season has been, and how potentially difficult the conference tournament will be when it begins in two weeks in North Charleston, South Carolina.

“If we had had this conversation in July and you had said to me, ‘You’re going to be 22-5, you’re going to be 12-2 in the league, you’re going to have a two-game lead with four to go,’ I would have said, ‘I don’t think so. I like our team, I think we’re going to be really good. But I don’t think that’s going to happen. I really don’t.’ Yet here we are,” Mihalich said before the game. “But we’ve got to look ahead, we can’t look behind. We’ve got to have that same mantra of ‘next game.’ ”

Notes & quotes: Brian Fobbs had 29 points for Towson (10-18, 6-9) . . . Saturday will be Senior Day, with Wright-Foreman and classmates to be honored before the 4 p.m. tip against James Madison. “It’s a bittersweet day,” Mihalich said. “You’re so proud of what they’ve done and you’ll be choking back tears watching these guys walk out on the court for the last time.”