The celebration will have to wait until Saturday.

With a chance to clinch its second straight Colonial Athletic Association title, Hofstra was instead bullied by Towson in a 76-65 loss at the David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex.

Hofstra (22-8, 13-4 CAA) had its eight-game winning streak snapped after allowing 24 offensive rebounds and being outrebounded, 49-26. It can still clinch the title with a win Saturday over lowly James Madison. Tareq Coburn led the Pride with 21 points while Isaac Kante added 20 points. Top scorer Desure Buie had only six points on 2-for-14 shooting.

“They were more desperate. They wanted the ball more than us,” Coburn said. “We didn’t do what we were supposed to do, they did. To have 24 offensive rebounds, I don’t know if I ever remember that happening to this team — ever. That’s kind of embarrassing.”

While Hofstra has already clinched at least a share of the regular season title, it has the chance to become just the fifth team in league history to outright win two straight league titles. The feat hasn’t been accomplished since VCU did so spanning three straight seasons from 2007-09.

Hofstra still seems set to do so since it’s facing the worst team in the league Saturday, but Thursday’s loss could be cause for concern since Towson imposed its will all game. The Tigers were the tougher team, and these two teams could meet again in the conference tournament.

Towson (18-12, 11-6) won this game on the glass and sent the tone with an imposing first half.

Hofstra allowed Towson to grab 14 offensive rebounds in the first half, which matched the Pride’s total, and the Tigers tallied 20 second-chance points to grab a 43-35 lead.

One sequence captured the theme of the game when the Tigers missed four shots but collected each rebound before finally scoring on their fifth chance to take a 37-31 lead. The first half even concluded with Towson’s Nicolas Timberlake scoring off a missed shot.

“We said before the game, the best thing they do is miss a shot,” Hofstra coach Joe Mihalich said. “We have to keep them to one shot. We failed miserably in that category.”

Hofstra also trailed by eight at the half in the previous matchup on Dec. 30 before rallying for a 75-67 win. This time, it could not get closer than three points in the second half.

Each time the Pride produced a mini spurt to get the energetic crowd buzzing, Towson did a nice job of responding to halt the momentum.

After falling behind by 11 points, Hofstra used consecutive three-pointers to cut Towson’s lead to 60-55 with 8:06 remaining. Towson senior guard Brian Fobbs, who matched Coburn with 21 points, responded with a rally-killing three-pointer that started a 7-0 run.

Towson’s Allen Betrand sealed the game with a three-pointer that gave the Tigers a 72-62 lead with 2:09 remaining.

“If we’re going to win a championship, tonight has to be one of the reasons why because it’s going to be about how we respond to this,” Mihalich said. “We’re not going to put this behind us. We’re going to keep talking about this until hopefully we can do something good in (the CAA Tournament).

“We have to keep this on our mind. We can’t burn the tape.”