Senior Desure Buie scored a career-high 29 points and junior Jalen Ray added a career-high 27 as Hofstra defeated UCLA, 88-78, on Thursday night at Pauley Pavilion.

Eli Pemberton had 15 points and Tareq Coburn added 10 for the Pride (3-2), who shot 12-for-24 from three-point range and went 24-for-30 from the free-throw line. Buie added seven assists and three steals and hit all 13 of his free throws.

Jalen Hill had 24 points and 12 rebounds for UCLA (4-1), which led by 13 in the first half and still led 59-51 with just under 14 minutes left.