Hofstra men's basketball upsets UCLA on the road behind career nights by Desure Buie, Jalen Ray

Hofstra Pride guard Desure Buie (4) looks to get around Monmouth Hawks forward Nikkei Rutty (21) during the first half of the Monmouth Hawks at the Hofstra University Pride on November 9, 2019. Credit: Lee S. Weissman

LOS ANGELES — Desure Buie scored a career-high 29 points, Jalen Ray added a career-high 27 and Hofstra rallied in the second half to defeat UCLA 88-78 on Thursday night at Pauley Pavilion.

Eli Pemberton added 15 for the Pride (3-2), who made 12 3-pointers along with going 24 of 30 on free throws.

Hofstra trailed 59-51 with 13:50 remaining before scoring eight straight points, including a pair of Ray 3-pointers. The Pride led 69-68 before taking control with a 13-4 run to go up 82-72 with 2:49 left.

Jalen Hill scored a career-high 24 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for UCLA (4-1), which suffered its first loss under Mick Cronin. It is Hill's second double-double of the season and fifth of his career. Cody Riley added 12 points before fouling out with 8:22 remaining.

UCLA led by as many as 13 in the first half before Hofstra went on a 22-10 rally over the final eight minutes to get within 42-41 at halftime. Ray scored eight points and Blue added seven during that stretch.

The Bruins made 12 of their first 17 from the field to start the game but hit 4 of 15 the rest of the first half. They were 29 of 61 (47.5%) for the game but 6 of 22 from 3-point range — including 1 of 10 in the second half.

