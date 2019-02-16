TODAY'S PAPER
Last-place Wilmington shocks Hofstra

Justin Wright-Foreman scored 30 points, Eli Pemberton had 22 and Desure Buie 15 for the Pride (22-5, 12-2), who had a three-game win streak end. 

Hofstra Pride guard Justin Wright-Foreman (3) on Feb. 7, 2019. Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman/Lee S. Weissman

By The Associated Press
WILMINGTON, N.C. — Devontae Cacok had 18 points and 16 rebounds and UNC Wilmington, which started the day in last place in the Colonial Athletic Association, knocked off conference leader Hofstra, 87-79, on Saturday night.
Ty Gadsden added 17 points, making all nine of his free throws, including four in the final minute. Kai Toews had 10 points and had 11 assists and Jeantal Cylla added 13 points and Jaylen Sims 12 for the Seahawks (9-19, 5-10), who snapped a six-game losing streak and exited the CAA cellar.
Justin Wright-Foreman scored 30 points, Eli Pemberton had 22 and Desure Buie 15 for the Pride (22-5, 12-2), who had a three-game win streak end. The Pride had a 16-game win streak earlier this season, which included a 15-point win over UNCW on Jan. 17.
Pemberton hit a three-pointer to get the Pride within three with 32 seconds left, but Gadsden made two free throws and Sims one before Cocok punctuated the win with a transition dunk.
The Seahawks made 24 of 28 free throws, countering the Pride’s 25-for-30 showing. UNCW’s bench outscored Hofstra’s 51-0.

