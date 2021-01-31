The Hofstra men’s basketball team will go into the spring semester with a five-game winning streak and a much-improved offense. The Pride, who start classes on Monday, wrapped up winter break with a weekend sweep of host University of North Carolina Wilmington, culminating in an 89-83 win Sunday afternoon.

It marked the Pride’s highest offensive output since Dec.15 when they put up 96 points in a win over Monmouth.

"A couple weeks ago when we were struggling offensively, I didn’t know if we’d have games like that where we’d be able to get 89," acting head coach Mike Farrelly said.

Hofstra had five scorers in double figures. Isaac Kante led Hofstra with 21 points and five rebounds. Jalen Ray added 18 points, Kvonn Cramer had 17 points and 11 rebounds, Caleb Burgess scored 15 points, and Omar Silverio had 10.

UNCW’s Mike Okauru led all scorers with 30 points.

Hofstra (11-6, 7-3) shot 52% from the field, 24% from behind the arc, and made 20 of their 27 free throw attempts.

"I think it’s a confidence thing more than anything," Farrelly said of the improved offense. "…We had a long break. We finished finals the first week of December and kind of made a concentrated effort starting there — let’s get more shots, lets get more skill work, and get these guys better by the time we go back to school. Class starts tomorrow, we have to keep maintaining that."

Sunday, Hofstra needed every last bit of that offense after they blew a 17-point first half lead and trailed by one with 4:59 left.

"It was not our finest defensive effort,’ Farrelly said. "We got our defense together a couple times, but they made some key shots to keep them in it. It never felt like we got that separation. Thankfully we kept scoring. It was just one of those games where we were able to outscore them."

Burgess and Kante knocked down three free throws in the final 17 seconds to seal it, helping Hofstra outscore UNCW 14-8 in the final 4:59. UNCW missed two big shots in the final minute — Okauru’s jumper with 32 seconds left that would have cut the Hofstra lead to one and Jamahri Harvey’s missed three with 19 seconds left that ruined a chance to tie the score.

Pride women sweep up UNCW

JaKayla Brown scored 16 of her 22 points in the second half as Hofstra pulled away from UNCW for a 59-48 win at the David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex. The Pride led by one at halftime and outscored the Seahawks 32-22 in the second half to complete the weekend sweep.

Hofstra improved to 6-10 on the season and 4-6 in the Colonial Athletic Association.

Jahsyni Knight and Jaylen Hines each had 12 points and Zyheima Swint came off the bench to grab a career-high 11 rebounds. Mary McMillan led UNCW (3-9, 0-6) with 14 points.