For as much as Joe Mihalich tried to divert the focus from his 400th career win Saturday, a 78-64 throttling of North Carolina Wilmington, his players wouldn’t let him off the hook.

It was Mihalich who recruited Eli Pemberton to Hofstra, and Pemberton, after a 23-point effort, is now the ninth-leading scorer in program history.

“The culture we built over the past few years, guys buy in. It’s a brotherhood from the last guy on the bench to the coaching staff,” Pemberton said. “It’s fun to win for a coach like this.”

As Pemberton ran out of the right words to say, junior forward Isaac Kante, fresh off a career-best 23-point game that included 14 rebounds, added the final touch.

“He believes in you and tells you that he believes in you and that he loves you. It’s fun,” Kante said. “We love you too, coach.”

Mihalich certainly felt the love from his players and the fans after becoming the 52nd active Division I coach to notch 400 wins. Hofstra (20-7, 11-3 Colonial Athletic Association) has won six straight games and notched at least 20 wins for the second straight season.

“I’m so lucky and proud,” Mihalich said. “I’m more proud to be with these guys and know this team can win a championship if we play well.”

Mihalich is in his seventh season leading Hofstra, and the Pride has been a top CAA team under his watch.

Last year’s squad won the CAA outright for the first time while notching a program-record 27 wins, and this year’s team has the chance to fare even better with the program’s first NCAA bid since 2001 a legitimate possibility. Hofstra has emerged as the team to beat in the CAA with five of its last six wins by at least 10 points, and it owns a 1.5-game lead over William & Mary with four games remaining.

Hofstra has twice fallen one game short of a bid under Mihalich.

“That would mean way more than any personal accomplishments,” Mihalich said.

Saturday’s easy win at the Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex showcased why Hofstra is the CAA favorite with the Pride dismantling a team it bested only 63-61 on Jan. 16.

In this rematch, Hofstra led by at least 10 points for the final 30 minutes, 3 seconds, including a 48-27 lead at the half that ballooned to as many as 28 points in the second half.

Kante overwhelmed the Seahawks in the paint and punctuated his dominance by screaming while he threw down a ferocious dunk in the final two minutes.

After the game, the crowd cheered as Mihalich’s achievement was announced.

“I’m the luckiest guy in the world to be coaching guys like this,” Mihalich said while flanked by Pemberton and Kante. “I just pinch myself, I’m so lucky to be with them.”