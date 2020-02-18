TODAY'S PAPER
Hofstra's Alyssa Parrella breaks down the field against Wagner on Feb. 20, 2018. Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy

By Jordan Lauterbach jordan.lauterbach@newsday.com @jlauterbach1
Alyssa Parrella had eight goals and an assist as the Hofstra women’s lacrosse team notched its first road win and started its first winning streak of the season with a 15-8 win over host Wagner on Tuesday afternoon.

Parrella has 12 goals in three games.

Hofstra (2-1) outscored Wagner 9-2 in the second half, including the first eight goals of the half, to turn a 6-6 halftime deadlock into a rout. Parrella’s goal with 28:24 left in the game put Hofstra ahead. Six minutes later, Erin Demek scored off a free-position shot to give Hofstra an 8-6 lead.

After a man-up, free-position goal by Hofstra’s Alexa Mattera broke a scoreless tie with 26:43 left in the first half, Wagner scored three out of the next four goals to take a 4-2 lead with 18:39 remaining in the half. Parrella tied the score at 5 with 14:36 left in the first. A man-down goal by Alyssa DeAngelo with 11:28 left gave the Pride a 6-5 lead before Wagner tied it with 9:41 left.

Mattera led Hofstra with four ground balls, and DeAngelo and Parrella each picked up three. Jess Smith made 14 saves for Hofstra.

Deer Park’s Kasey Dorney picked up five ground balls for Wagner, and West Islip’s Lauren DiStefano made 16 saves.      

Westbury’s Madeline Seims led Wagner with seven shots.

After losing to USC in the season opener on Feb. 8, Hofstra topped Bucknell, 18-5, on Saturday. They’ll host Fairfield this Saturday at 11 a.m.

Jordan Lauterbach joined Newsday's sports department in 2012. He covers running and the Long Island Ducks independent baseball team. Lauterbach graduated from C.W. Post University in 2010 with a degree in electronic media.

