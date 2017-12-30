WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Nathan Knight scored a career-high 31 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, David Cohn added a career-best 26 points with seven assists and William & Mary held off Hofstra for a 90-87 win Saturday in a Colonial Athletic Association opener.

Justin Wright-Foreman scored a career-high 36 points for the Pride.

Trailing by three with less than a minute to play, William & Mary got a three-pointer from Connor Burchfield to tie the game at 85.

Wright-Foreman hit a layup at the other end before Burchfield hit another three to put the Tribe back on top 88-87 with 6.8 seconds remaining.

Then Knight got a key block and Matt Milon, who was fouled while hauling in the defensive rebound, sank both free throws with a second to go. Cohn got a steal to seal it.

Milon finished with 11 points for William & Mary (8-4), which shot 53 percent.

“A heartbreaking loss,” Hofstra coach Joe Mihalich said. “We gotta live with this one.”

Wright-Foreman shot 11-for-22 and 11-for-12 at the line and also had four assists and four rebounds.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“No one in the league scores like him,” Mihalich said. “They (the Tribe) tried to play a triangle and two on him and it didn’t stop him.

“But our offense wasn’t the problem. It was our defense; that’s pretty obvious.”

Hofstra (7-6) closed out the first half with a 15-6 run to trail 45-41 and then edged into the lead midway through the second half with Wright-Foreman’s back-to-back layups to make it 67-65 with eight minutes to play.

Eli Pemberton scored 10 points for Hofstra.

Wright-Foreman’s previous career high of 35 points also was against William & Mary, last February.