Justin Wright-Foreman scores career-high 36 in Hofstra loss

“A heartbreaking loss,” Hofstra coach Joe Mihalich said. “We gotta live with this one.”

Hofstra guard Justin Wright-Foreman shoots during a game

Hofstra guard Justin Wright-Foreman shoots during a game against the College of Charleston at on Feb. 16, 2017.

By The Associated Press and Newsday Staff
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Nathan Knight scored a career-high 31 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, David Cohn added a career-best 26 points with seven assists and William & Mary held off Hofstra for a 90-87 win Saturday in a Colonial Athletic Association opener.

Justin Wright-Foreman scored a career-high 36 points for the Pride.

Trailing by three with less than a minute to play, William & Mary got a three-pointer from Connor Burchfield to tie the game at 85.

Wright-Foreman hit a layup at the other end before Burchfield hit another three to put the Tribe back on top 88-87 with 6.8 seconds remaining.

Then Knight got a key block and Matt Milon, who was fouled while hauling in the defensive rebound, sank both free throws with a second to go. Cohn got a steal to seal it.

Milon finished with 11 points for William & Mary (8-4), which shot 53 percent.

Wright-Foreman shot 11-for-22 and 11-for-12 at the line and also had four assists and four rebounds.

“No one in the league scores like him,” Mihalich said. “They (the Tribe) tried to play a triangle and two on him and it didn’t stop him.

“But our offense wasn’t the problem. It was our defense; that’s pretty obvious.”

Hofstra (7-6) closed out the first half with a 15-6 run to trail 45-41 and then edged into the lead midway through the second half with Wright-Foreman’s back-to-back layups to make it 67-65 with eight minutes to play.

Eli Pemberton scored 10 points for Hofstra.

Wright-Foreman’s previous career high of 35 points also was against William & Mary, last February.

