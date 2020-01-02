Hofstra is known for its offensive firepower, but couldn’t buy a basket in the first half on Thursday night — and got routed as a result.

The Pride, who came in averaging a Colonial Athletic Association-best 77.4 points per game, shot just 21.4 percent in the opening 20 minutes and saw its five-game winning streak come to an end in an 88-61 blowout loss to William & Mary at The David S. Mack and Exhibition Complex.

Hofstra (11-5, 2-1 CAA) shot just 34.3 percent overall, and trailed by as many as 34 points. William & Mary (10-5, 2-0 CAA) connected on a staggering 62.5 percent of its shots en route to a wire-to-wire victory.

Hofstra senior guard Desure Buie, who scored a career-high 35 points in Monday’s victory over Towson, missed his first eight shots before finishing 1-for-9 in the first half. Overall, Buie finished with 10 points and shot 3-for-14 in 32 minutes. He looked to be a bit shaken up after running into a hard screen midway through the second half, but ultimately returned.

Senior guard Eli Pemberton had 15 points for Hofstra and shot 5-for-14.

William & Mary scored the game’s first seven points before Hofstra got within 9-7 at the 16-minute mark. But the Pride followed by going nearly eight minutes without a basket, and the Tribe went on a 21-3 run to take a 30-10 lead.

William & Mary led by as many as 24 in the first half, as the Pride went just 6-for-28 from the field over that 20-minute span, including 1-for-12 from three-point range.

Tribe senior big man Nathan Knight, a potential NBA draft prospect who came in averaging 20.3 points and 9.6 rebounds, finished with 15 points and 12 boards on perfect 7-for-7 shooting. Knight scored a career-high 39 points against Hofstra last season. He leads the nation with 11 double-doubles.

Scouts from the Nets, Hornets and Pacers and Jazz were in attendance to see Knight. One NBA scout said he didn’t think Knight would get selected in the 2020 draft.

Wisconsin transfer Andy Van Vliet added 18 points and six rebounds and shot 4-for-6 on threes for William & Mary.

Hofstra coach Joe Mihalich was visibly frustrated throughout.

“Sit down! Sit down!” Mihalich yelled at his players at one point as they headed to the bench following a timeout. He ended up emptying his bench late.

Offensively and defensively, the Pride had no answers — especially for the Tribe’s talented duo of bigs. It was a humbling setback for a Hofstra team that has aspirations of dancing in March.

Thursday marked the 20-year anniversary of the Pride’s first-ever game in its home arena. Hofstra is now 21-14 all-time against William & Mary.

The Pride will have a chance to turn it around on Saturday, when they host Elon.