Speedy Claxton grinned.

The coach of the Hofstra Pride men’s basketball team had been asked what winning 20 games in his first season as head coach meant to him.

His response surprised exactly no one.

"We still got more work to do," Claxton said after Hofstra’s 83-67 win over William & Mary at the David S. Mack Sports & Exhibition Complex on Saturday afternoon. The Pride improved to 20-10 overall and 12-5 in the Colonial Athletic Association.

"Twenty is nice," Claxton said, "but 21, 22 will be better."

Omar Silverio led all scorers with 20 points. Jalen Ray had 19. Darlinstone Dubar added 12, and Aaron Estrada contributed 11 points, 10 rebounds, five steals and three assists for a Pride squad that is locked into the third seed in the upcoming CAA Tournament. Hofstra, which will host Charleston on Monday night, will meet the Cougars again in the quarterfinal round on March 6 in Washington.

"We have to come to play no matter who we play against," Claxton said.

In theory, William & Mary was as close to a perfect opponent for a team coming off an 81-55 loss to Elon. The Tribe (5-26, 4-14) entered the game having lost eight straight, including a 62-28 decimation at the hands of Northeastern on Thursday night.

It took a half but the reality matched thesis. Somewhat.

The Pride outscored William & Mary 19-7 in the first 9:03 of the second half to turn a 41-31 lead to a 60-38 advantage. During the stretch, reserve Kvonn Cramer scored eight points, six on highlight reel dunks.

"He’s gifted," Ray said. "He’s very athletic."

But the Tribe, who beat Hofstra, 63-62, on Dec. 29, would not roll over. Twice, William & Mary cut the deficit to 12. That was as close as the Tribe got as Hofstra outscored them 8-4 over the final 2:25.

"We definitely want to make the effort to come and play the right way," Claxton said. "I think we did."

Hofstra led 41-31 at the end of a first half that, depending on perspective, was an exhibition of strong defensive play or suboptimal shot-making. Or a combination thereof.

The Pride shot only 11-for-32 from the field (34%) and 7-for-23 on three-point attempts (30%), while limiting the Tribe to 41% shooting overall (11-for-27) and 36% from three (4-for-11).

So then, why did Hofstra enjoy a 10-point halftime lead?

The answer is multifaceted.

Entering the game, the Pride ranked third in the NCAA in made free-throw percentage, at .802 (288-for-359). In the first half, they made 12 of 13 free throws. Silverio scored all 20 of his points in the half. Finally, the Pride also forced the Tribe into 11 turnovers, which they turned into nine points.

"When Omar’s hitting, it really changed the look of our team," said Claxton, who later added Hofstra was "always a pretty decent free-throw shooting team, so I don’t see that changing."

Prior to the game, Silverio, Ray, Zach Cooks, and Jarrod Simmons were feted by the school during the senior day ceremony, and the quartet — along with Estrada — were selected to comprise the starting lineup.

"My first senior day as a head coach," Claxton said. "I’m glad to be part [of it]."