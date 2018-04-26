Hofstra’s final women’s lacrosse game at Shuart Stadium this season and possibly their last contest of the year had much in common with those that preceded it.

The Pride displayed the promise of a team that will return a good deal of young talent in 2019, but also the inconsistency that prevented 2018 from being more successful.

Alyssa Parrella scored four goals but Hofstra fell to No. 19 High Point, 13-9, Thursday night in a non-conference matchup and the Pride’s regular-season finale. Hofstra will need Drexel to defeat Delaware Friday for the Pride to have a chance of making the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament.

Hofstra (8-9, 2-4 led 6-4 at halftime before momentum shifted in the second half.

“We had some spurts of some really good play and then some spurts of really bad turnovers,” Pride coach Shannon Smith said. “We couldn’t finish our shots when we needed to.”

One of the bright spots of the game and seasone was Parrella, who tied the program’s single-season record for goals with 57 (set by Kathleen Mikowski in 2003). The sophomore also moved into ninth in career goals with 104.

“I’m so proud of her,” Smith said. “I know at this moment she would definitely wish she had the win, but . . . it’s a job well done and very well deserved. I’m really happy for her and it couldn’t happen to a more special kid.”

Parrella will be back next season, in addition to the team’s other two leading scorers from 2018, fellow sophomore Alexa Mattera (40 goals) and freshman Katie Whelan (28).

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Before Hofstra looks ahead to 2019, the Pride will eye Friday’s Delaware-Drexel game. A Delaware win would eliminate Hofstra, while a Drexel win would make all three teams tied for fourth at 2-4. Hofstra’s most direct path to winning the ensuing tiebreaker involves Drexel winning by five goals but scoring no more than 10.

“We’re not going to have a season-ending conversation until we find out what our fate is,” Smith said. “We’re going to watch that game as a team and we’ll go from there.”

In the event that result does not go the Pride’s way, Thursday marked the last collegiate game for the Pride’s eight seniors, including starters Drew Shapiro, Carlee Ancona, Amanda Seekamp and Elena Schorr.

“The eight of them are tremendous people,” Smith said. “They’ve had a lot of heart and passion out there. You could see it on the field today from the seniors who had the opportunity to play , , , Unfortunately, we couldn’t get the win for them, but I thought they played really tough.”