TODAY'S PAPER
54° Good Evening
54° Good Evening
SportsCollegeHofstra

Hofstra softball needs wins to advance in NCAA Super Regional

Hofstra's Sarah Cornell, the CAA Pitcher of the

Hofstra's Sarah Cornell, the CAA Pitcher of the Year and a Clarke High School graduate, throws a pitch for the Pride. Photo Credit: Hofstra Athletic Communications

By Newsday Staff
Print

The Hofstra softball team will need to win four games over the next two days to advance to the NCAA Division I Super Regionals after dropping its opening contest, 2-0, to Liberty in 10 innings at South Carolina University Friday.

Hofstra’s Sarah Cornell tossed nine scoreless innings before Kaitlin McFarland’s leadoff home run in the 10th inning. Madison Via followed with a triple before Cornell was removed for Sophie Dandola, a Seaford High School graduate who recorded the final three outs. Liberty scored its second run on a throwing error by the catcher.

Cornell, a Clarke High School standout, struck out five, surrendering five hits and two walks on 125 pitches.

Liberty, which held Hofstra to four hits, improves to 48-12 and Hofstra falls to 40-13. The Pride play the loser of South Carolina/UNC Greensboro Saturday at 3:30 p.m. and will play again at 6 p.m. with wins necessary to advance to Sunday, where they need to win twice to win the Regional.

Saint Anselm 5, LIU Post 0: The Pioneers were held to three hits and eliminated from the Division II softball Super Regionals with a 5-0 loss to host Saint Anselm. LIU Post lost the first game of the best-of-three series, 3-1, Thursday.

Saint Anselm (41-10-1) scored four runs in the fourth inning, courtesy of three RBI singles. Morgan Perry, also the Game 1 winner, pitched her second straight complete game.

LIU Post ends its season at 38-19 after winning the East 1 Regional and East Coast Conference championship to earn an automatic qualifier into the NCAA Division II Tournament.

By Newsday Staff

New York Sports

Jacob deGrom #48 of the New York Mets DeGrom leads Mets in first lengthy start since injury
Juan Lagares after colliding with the wall on Lagares likely done for season with toe injury
Estevan Florial of the New York Yankees and Prospect Florial to have surgery on right hamate bone
Peter Alonso (16) of the Binghamton Rumble Ponies Mets prospect Alonso thriving in Binghamton
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton, left, jokes with teammate Aaron Yankees’ sleepover at airport could have been worse
Kentucky's Kevin Knox dunks during the second half Knicks meet with Kentucky’s Kevin Knox